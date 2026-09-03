Dolly Parton's Sister Took Over The Singer's Movie Role In The '80s Sitcom Adaptation
Dolly Parton's role as Doralee Rhodes in 1980's "9 to 5" catapulted her into a new level of fame. Alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, Parton helped make the workplace comedy — which is about three scorned secretaries who are determined to take down their sleazy boss — a bona fide success. Not only was it the second-highest grossing domestic film that year, but its theme song of the same name, penned and performed by Parton, became a full-blown phenomenon. And yet, when the "9 to 5" sitcom rolled around a few years later, Parton didn't reprise her iconic role.
For 1982's TV adaptation of the movie, Doralee was played by Parton's sister, Rachel Parton George (then known as Rachel Dennison). But this wasn't Parton's doing. Fonda, who also served as one of the "9 to 5" producers, reached out to Parton about George possibly joining the show. "I asked Dolly's permission to bring Rachel out to read for the part," Fonda told People. "As soon as she stepped foot on the lot [at 20th Century-Fox], everyone started calling asking who she was."
"9 to 5" aired for several years. And though there were several cast shakeups throughout its run, George was a constant presence until the very end. Ultimately, the TV version of "9 to 5" never garnered the same level of fanfare as the hit movie it was adapted from, but it's still a reminder of the impact Parton and her co-stars made in that beloved film.
Have Dolly and Rachel worked together?
Dolly Parton and her sister may have played the same character in their respective "9 to 5" projects, but that wasn't the only time their careers aligned. Much earlier in life, Rachel Parton George actually sang background for Parton while she was on the road (in addition to doing her makeup). They also appeared in various Dolly Parton TV projects and specials. More recently, George took part in 2022's movie musical "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas."
The legendary country music star included several of her family members when bringing the zany production to life. "We just all had great fun ... We just showed what it's like to put on a show together and all the things that can go wrong," Parton told ET that November. "My family's always been great about helping out. I had a lot of nieces on the show as well, singing along on a song called 'Family,' which fits everybody's family."
The sisters also co-authored a cookbook titled "Good Lookin' Cookin'" in 2024. While promoting the project, Parton even addressed her rumored involvement in the highly anticipated "9 to 5" remake, which is reported to be produced by "Friends" alum Jennifer Aniston. "We're hoping at some point there might be a new version of it with new and younger people, whether I'll be involved as a producer or even be in it," she told The Hollywood Reporter in September of that year.