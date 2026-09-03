Dolly Parton's Sister Took Over The Singer's Movie Role In The '80s Sitcom Adaptation

Dolly Parton's role as Doralee Rhodes in 1980's "9 to 5" catapulted her into a new level of fame. Alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, Parton helped make the workplace comedy — which is about three scorned secretaries who are determined to take down their sleazy boss — a bona fide success. Not only was it the second-highest grossing domestic film that year, but its theme song of the same name, penned and performed by Parton, became a full-blown phenomenon. And yet, when the "9 to 5" sitcom rolled around a few years later, Parton didn't reprise her iconic role.

For 1982's TV adaptation of the movie, Doralee was played by Parton's sister, Rachel Parton George (then known as Rachel Dennison). But this wasn't Parton's doing. Fonda, who also served as one of the "9 to 5" producers, reached out to Parton about George possibly joining the show. "I asked Dolly's permission to bring Rachel out to read for the part," Fonda told People. "As soon as she stepped foot on the lot [at 20th Century-Fox], everyone started calling asking who she was."

"9 to 5" aired for several years. And though there were several cast shakeups throughout its run, George was a constant presence until the very end. Ultimately, the TV version of "9 to 5" never garnered the same level of fanfare as the hit movie it was adapted from, but it's still a reminder of the impact Parton and her co-stars made in that beloved film.