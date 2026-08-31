5 Country Music Stars Who Are Also Great TV Actors

Crossover careers are common in the entertainment industry. Pop stars make movies, reality stars make Broadway debuts, and actors launch music careers. It's unsurprising that some of the biggest stars in the country music world have dabbled in acting. Which country music stars have the talent to make their acting careers last — not for the occasional movie — but week after week, hour after hour on television?

It's a harder feat than it might seem. Dolly Parton starred in two iconic films in the '80s — "9 to 5" (1980) and "Steel Magnolias" (1989) — but when ABC tried to launch a variety show with her in 1987 called "Dolly," it was canceled after one season. Parton even told USA Today in 2020 that she was happy it ended, since she didn't enjoy playing characters too far from her own personality. And, sorry Swifties, while there were rumors Taylor Swift made secret cameos on her favorite shows like "The Handmaid's Tale," she's not exactly known for her fictional roles.

But there are many country music stars whose time on TV was nearly as successful as their music careers. Whether they've been first on the call sheet for years or are at the beginning of developing their acting talent, these country artists are as captivating to watch on television, as they are at live music venues.