5 Sci-Fi Shows Nichelle Nichols Appeared In (That Aren't Star Trek)

Best known for playing the USS Enterprise's communications officer Lieutenant Nyota Uhura in "Star Trek: The Original Series," the late Nichelle Nichols was a crucial component of the foundation of modern science fiction television. Her work on Gene Roddenberry's series, as well as her essential role as one of the most recognizable Black women in television at the time, makes her a true vanguard of the genre.

That said, Nichols didn't actually work on much sci-fi television outside of the greater "Star Trek" franchise, which she graciously participated in well into her older years via fan films and shows. But the few sci-fi TV projects she did work on were fun, imaginative, and often unexpected — which seems on point for the genre in question. Here are some of the most noteworthy sci-fi shows that Nichols appeared in during her storied life and career, other than those that were part of the "Star Trek" franchise.