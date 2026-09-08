5 Sitcom Character Deaths That Left Audiences In Tears

Typically, television audiences watch sitcoms because they want to laugh. Occasionally, though, sitcoms can make us cry — especially when a character viewers have gotten to know and love over several episodes or even seasons passes away.

Killing off a character in a sitcom isn't something that most shows do lightly. Maybe an actor is leaving the show for whatever reason. Perhaps it would be narratively interesting to remove a member of the ensemble. Whatever the case, sitcom character deaths make a big impact precisely because viewers aren't expecting them the way they might in a drama series. In this genre, death comes as a surprise, shaking the comforting normalcy that sitcoms thrive at. It's kind of like in real life, in that way, which might explain why some of these sitcom deaths are even more emotional and affecting than a death in a non-comedy might be.

This list does not include characters who were killed on a show because the actor playing them died. While the deaths of Paul Hennessy on "8 Simple Rules" and Bill McNeal on "Newsradio" were tear-jerking TV moments, the deaths of John Ritter and Phil Hartman were actual tragedies. The creatives behind the shows they left behind made emotional, moving art in the wake of their loss. It's hard to compare these incidents to character deaths where everybody was alive and well behind-the-scenes. Still, the five fictional character deaths below elicited real tears.