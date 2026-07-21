5 Essential Scrubs Episodes To Rewatch Before The Revival

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ABC's delightful "Scrubs" revival has already been renewed for a second season — or an eleventh, depending on how you're counting them. The show features the return of JD (Zach Braff), Turk (Donald Faison), and Elliot (Sarah Chalke) as main cast members, with major characters like Carla (Judy Reyes) and Dr. Cox (John C. McGinley) back for smaller, yet still meaningful roles.

The revival is showrun by Aseem Batra — whose first TV writing job was on the original series — and features a new group of interns for the returning cast to mentor. "[Batra] grew up and stayed on the show; She and I really connected there," said original "Scrubs" showrunner Bill Lawrence told Deadline. "I think the goal of [Season 10] was to not be a reboot, but a revival and to keep it going with the next wave of characters."

You may not have time to completely watch the original series before checking out the revival, but there are a handful of episodes that definitely deserve a rewatch. These five episodes don't cover everything you'll need to know before heading back to Sacred Heart, but they'll help refresh you on what makes the series so special.