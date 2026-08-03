10 Best Futurama Episodes, Ranked

With Season 14 now streaming on Hulu, and the announcement that three super-sized special episodes will come to the streamer in the near future, "Futurama" is the show that refuses to die — and we wouldn't have it any other way. But what are the best episodes of all time? That's where TVLine comes in.

There's truly no other sitcom like "Futurama" out there. It has a classic fish-out-of-water premise with Fry (Billy West) being frozen for 1,000 years and waking up in the year 3000 where he becomes an interstellar delivery boy and befriends cyclops mutant Leela (Katey Sagal) and robot felon Bender (John DiMaggio).

But "Futurama" is so much more than a sci-fi-infused comedy. It's a beautiful merging of classic sitcom set-ups, brilliant mathematical jokes, ruminations on the nature of the universe, and some of the downright saddest moments in TV history. "Futurama" can do all this within a span of 22 minutes, which is why it's one of the best animated sitcoms ever made.

The best "Futurama" episodes ever find a way to masterfully merge the hilarious with the saccharine. They fully utilize the show's sci-fi leanings in an accessible manner so that you never feel like the series is trying to pull one over on you. Much like Fry himself, "Futurama" perpetually feels like a show out of time, like you're watching something that astronauts should be watching in the far off future. Maybe that's why it keeps getting cancelled...

Read on for a ranking of the 10 best "Futurama" episodes of all time.