Why Rod Serling Only Adapted One Ray Bradbury Story For The Twilight Zone

Rod Serling was responsible for writing most episodes of "The Twilight Zone," but he relied on other writers, too – including sci-fi legend Ray Bradbury. However, only one episode Bradbury wrote ever made it to air. The reason, according to Serling? Bradbury's writing didn't lend itself to TV.

The book "The Twilight Zone Companion" details how Serling came to Bradbury when they were first looking for writers ahead of the sci-fi anthology show's premiere on CBS in October 1959. While other writers in Bradbury's circle, like Richard Matheson and Charles Beaumont, would author some of the scariest episodes of "The Twilight Zone," Serling passed on Bradbury's first script, "Here There Be Tygers." His second, an adaptation of his short story "A Miracle of Rare Device," made it far enough along to have a director attached, but that didn't pan out, either.

It wasn't until the third season of "The Twilight Zone" that Bradbury had a script make it to the screen: "I Sing The Body Electric," about a robot grandmother and the three kids of a widower she cares for. "Ray Bradbury is a very difficult guy to dramatize, because that which reacts so beautifully on the printed pages doesn't fit in the mouth — it fits in the head," Serling said, according to the book. "And you find characters saying the things that Bradbury's saying and you say, 'Wait a minute, people don't say that.'" Additionally, Bradbury's earlier scripts featured sequences that would have required prohibitively expensive special effects.