Buffy's Alyson Hannigan Starred In An '80s Fantasy Sitcom That Nobody Talks About

Alyson Hannigan famously played a witch in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," but Willow Rosenberg was not the actress's first on-screen brush with the supernatural. She starred in a short-lived, now-forgotten sitcom where she played a teenager whose dad hired a housekeeper who was secretly a witch.

The show, "Free Spirit," marked Hannigan's TV debut after two late-'80s film roles, including the Dan Aykroyd-led comedy "My Stepmother Is an Alien."

In the show, 10-year-old Gene (Edan Gross) wishes somebody would have time for him after his father, Thomas (Franc Luz), gets divorced. The wish summons Winnie Goodwinn (Corinne Bohrer), a young witch whom Thomas hires as a live-in housekeeper without knowing about her magic powers. Gene and his teenage siblings, Robb (Paul Scherrer) and Hannigan's Jessie, know Winnie's secret. Shenanigans ensue.

Hannigan was not in the original unaired pilot; she was cast to replace Shonda Whipple, who originally played Jessie.

"Free Spirit" premiered as part of ABC's first-ever TGIF programming block on September 22, 1989. It moved to its regular Sunday night slot two days later, where it remained for the rest of its run.