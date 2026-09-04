Quote Of The Day By Mariska Hargitay: 'I Think That Vulnerability — I've Been Preaching For Years — Is My Superpower. I Think That It Just Saves So Much Time...'

Mariska Hargitay might play a tough cop on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," but her influence extends far beyond her work on screen. The actor known for playing Detective Olivia Benson, the longest-running character in a primetime drama, is also an activist for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence through her Joyful Heart Foundation. As a survivor herself, Hargitay made it her mission to help people feel empowered to come forward with their stories.

Hargitay leads with vulnerability in her own life, as demonstrated by her 2025 feature directorial debut "My Mom Jayne," which dives into family secrets and reflections on the tragic passing of her mother, Jayne Mansfield. She also starred in "Every Brilliant Thing," the emotional single-performer play on Broadway. Hargitay has repeatedly demonstrated that she's an open book, and that's why she is so revered by peers and audiences alike.

Before the actor puts the badge back on for Season 28 of "Law & Order: SVU," Hargitay is set to host the 2026 Emmy Awards in September. She will be the first woman emcee in 15 years, and she enters the night with two nominations of her own for "My Mom Jayne." In the name of celebrating all of Hargitay's achievements, let's examine her words of wisdom in today's quote of the day.