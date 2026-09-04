Ratings: Ted Lasso Season 4 Starts Strong — But Which Streaming Original Came In At No. 1?

Apple TV's "Ted Lasso" returned in strong form on Nielsen's streaming charts, racking up 866 million minutes viewed across 35 available episodes during the week of August 3–9, which included the Season 4 premiere on August 5.

According to Nielsen, the Season 4 opener accounted for 36% of its total viewing.

The comedy ranked No. 2 among streaming originals and No. 4 overall. Netflix's "My Life With the Walter Boys," which returned for Season 3 on August 6, edged it out for the top spot among originals with 896 million minutes viewed across 30 available episodes.

Paramount+'s "Lioness," which kicked off Season 3 on August 2, followed in third with 783 million minutes viewed across 18 episodes. Netflix's "The Bombing of Pan Am 103" came in fourth with 562 million minutes viewed across six episodes during its second week (and first full week) of eligibility.

Prime Video's "Ride or Die," which also stars "Ted Lasso" cast member Hannah Waddingham, rounded out the Top 5 with 506 million minutes viewed across eight episodes. Now in its fourth week of eligibility, the drama has remained among Nielsen's Top 5 streaming originals for a full month. It has yet to be renewed for Season 2.