Ratings: Ted Lasso Season 4 Starts Strong — But Which Streaming Original Came In At No. 1?
Apple TV's "Ted Lasso" returned in strong form on Nielsen's streaming charts, racking up 866 million minutes viewed across 35 available episodes during the week of August 3–9, which included the Season 4 premiere on August 5.
According to Nielsen, the Season 4 opener accounted for 36% of its total viewing.
The comedy ranked No. 2 among streaming originals and No. 4 overall. Netflix's "My Life With the Walter Boys," which returned for Season 3 on August 6, edged it out for the top spot among originals with 896 million minutes viewed across 30 available episodes.
Paramount+'s "Lioness," which kicked off Season 3 on August 2, followed in third with 783 million minutes viewed across 18 episodes. Netflix's "The Bombing of Pan Am 103" came in fourth with 562 million minutes viewed across six episodes during its second week (and first full week) of eligibility.
Prime Video's "Ride or Die," which also stars "Ted Lasso" cast member Hannah Waddingham, rounded out the Top 5 with 506 million minutes viewed across eight episodes. Now in its fourth week of eligibility, the drama has remained among Nielsen's Top 5 streaming originals for a full month. It has yet to be renewed for Season 2.
Rounding Out the Top 10...
Netflix's "The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare" finished in sixth place with 451 million minutes viewed across three episodes, followed by Apple TV's "Silo" at No. 7 with 437 million minutes viewed across 26 episodes.
Netflix's "Ransom Canyon," which returned for Season 2 on July 23, fell from No. 2 to No. 8 three weeks after its sophomore premiere, drawing 410 million minutes viewed across 18 episodes.
Prime Video's already-renewed "Sterling Point" made its chart debut at No. 9 with 359 million minutes viewed across eight episodes, following its August 5 premiere.
Netflix's "Ms. Rachel" closed out the Top 10 with 344 million minutes viewed across eight episodes.
The Overall Top 10
"The Big Bang Theory" topped the Overall chart with 1.06 billion minutes viewed across 281 episodes, followed by "House of the Dragon" at No. 2 with 940 million minutes viewed across 26 episodes.
"My Life With the Walter Boys" and "Ted Lasso" were the highest-ranking originals at Nos. 3 and 4, respectively, followed by Netflix movie "The Last House" at No. 5 with 838 million minutes viewed.
"Bluey" came in sixth with 822 million minutes viewed, while "Grey's Anatomy" followed closely behind at No. 7 with 816 million minutes. "Lioness" landed at No. 8, followed by "SpongeBob SquarePants" at No. 9.
Fox's "Best Medicine," which made its Netflix debut on August 4 while remaining available on Hulu, rounded out the Overall Top 10 with 595 million minutes viewed across 13 episodes.
Want the full breakdown? Scroll down to see how acquired series and movies ranked on their own charts.