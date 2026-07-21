Jennifer Love Hewitt Reveals Maddie's Dramatic New Look For 9-1-1 Season 10

From fighting her abusive ex-husband to the death, to having her throat slashed (while pregnant!) by a deranged detective, "9-1-1" dispatcher Maddie Han has always been full of surprises. But going blonde? Now that's a twist no one could have seen coming.

As the ABC procedural prepares to return for its milestone 10th season this fall, Jennifer Love Hewitt has revealed a dramatic new look for her character on Instagram. "Season 10 hair! Let's go!" the actress captioned her post, which includes a video of Hewitt running her fingers through her newly dyed blonde locks.

This isn't the first time Maddie has undergone a major makeover during her time on "9-1-1." After debuting with long brown hair in Season 2, she switched to a darker, more blunt cut to coincide with the emergence of her inner fighter. (Doug never stood a chance.) Maddie has given us multiple lengths and colors in the years since, though never quite this dramatic a departure.

While it remains to be seen whether blondes really do have more fun, we can all agree that Maddie — whose recent escapades include having to outsmart and "kill" an evil AI program — could use a break from the madness of everyday life. Maybe this new look is her first step in a better, brighter direction.

Check out Maddie's "Season 10 hair" below: