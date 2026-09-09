AGT Makes Final Eliminations Ahead Of Season 21 Semifinals — Did The Right Acts Survive?
"America's Got Talent" concluded its Season 21 quarterfinals on Tuesday, September 8, with a three-hour live broadcast that included performances and eliminations in one big, long night. It's a good thing Heidi Klum was there to fill in for Simon Cowell, because we needed all the emotional support we could get.
Heading into the "AGT" extravaganza, 11 hopeful quarterfinalists — quirk-master Akira, rock duo Bird and Byron, impressionist Cameron Logsdon, singing comedian Cesar Dias, singer Jesse Joe, singer Lara D, parkour acrobat Ruben Roldan, singer Travis Garland, danger duo Tyrone & Margo, robotic dance crew Unitree, and magic duo Young & Strange — returned to the stage to perform for viewers' votes, before learning their fates in real time. And with only four spots left in the semifinals, as well as one last Golden Buzzer to be given out, the tension could be felt all night.
Prior to Tuesday's live show, nine acts had already been sent through to the semifinals, including Royal Lasers, dog performer Olivia Befus, rapper Luke Taleno, dance group Come Here, aerialist Veronika Goroshkova, magician Geno Ploeger, magician Kameron Marshall, dog group Acro Canine Crew, and comedian Daniel Alvarez. Meanwhile, three more acts — magic group Hundred Fingers, rocker Nene Royal, and singer Lai Noelle — are headed to the finals after receiving Golden Buzzers in the quarterfinals.
So, which three acts did the viewers choose to send to next week's semifinals? And which lucky act snagged the last Golden Buzzer? Read on for a full breakdown of Tuesday's live results.
SAFE: Young & Strange
This British magic duo returned for the quarterfinals with a "Las Vegas-style illusion," a brand of magic that clearly worked on the judges. Covered in confetti at the end of Young & Strange's latest effort, Heidi Klum confidently declared, "I could see this in Vegas!" And apparently so can the viewers! At the end of the night, Terry Crews revealed that Young & Strange will be moving on to the semifinals.
ELIMINATED: Lara D
This Australian songstress, who previously received Sofia Vergara's Golden Buzzer earlier this season, returned to the "America's Got Talent" stage on Tuesday to make Vergara proud once again — and hopefully earn enough votes to remain in the competition. Vergara was so impressed with Lara D's follow-up performance of Faouzia's "Lost My Mind in Paris" that she almost gave her another Golden Buzzer. "As I told you during the auditions, you are special," Vergara said on Tuesday. "There's something about you. You have this commanding presence on the stage, your voice is flawless, [and] you made this song yours. I would give you another Golden Buzzer, but you're only the second person tonight, so I have to wait." Vergara probably regrets not using that Golden Buzzer when she had the chance, because Lara D was one of the last acts eliminated on Tuesday.
ELIMINATED: Ruben Roldan
Unfortunately, Simon Cowell wasn't around for Tuesday's live show, so he missed Ruben Roldan — who received a Golden Buzzer from Cowell during Season 21 auditions — return to "America's Got Talent" in the live quarterfinals. What he missed was an impressive presentation of parkour perfection that managed to incorporate the entire "AGT" theater. Alas, Mel B wanted more. "I wish you would have shown more of your personality, more of your cheeky side," she told him. The bad news? Roldan won't get to show us his cheeky side; he was eliminated at the end of Tuesday's episode.
ELIMINATED: Cameron Logsdon
This comedian from Omaha, Nebraska, returned for the Season 21 quarterfinals with another round of celebrity impressions. This week's impressions included Robert De Niro, Ryan Reynolds, Adam Sandler, and Keanu Reeves... each with varying degrees of success. Mel B was far more blunt, telling Cameron Logsdon that she "didn't find the impressions that good." She acknowledged that he sounded like the actors, but he failed to "embody" them. At the end of the night, we learned that the viewers were also unimpressed; Logsdon didn't receive enough votes to stay in the competition.
ELIMINATED: Bird and Byron
This rock duo brought big feelings to Tuesday's quarterfinals, performing an emotional rendition of Sienna Spiro's "You Stole the Show." Heidi Klum acknowledged Bird and Byron's obvious "chemistry," while Mel B was feeling a bit more judgmental. "That, vocally, pitch perfect-wise, wasn't the best," she added, somewhat clumsily. "Thank God it's not up to us, it's up to America." Well, America sent them to this week's final five, but they didn't quite earn enough votes to continue to the semifinals.
ELIMINATED: Tyrone & Margo
If you watched Tyrone & Margo's entire quarterfinals performance without averting your eyes once, congratulations, you're a lot stronger than we are. The danger duo returned on Tuesday with another risky routine that had us questioning their sanity — and maybe our own as well. "This is definitely, I think, one of the most dangerous acts that I've seen here on 'AGT,'" Sofia Vergara told the twosome once she knew everyone was safe. Speaking of safe (or not), Tyrone & Margo were unfortunately eliminated on Tuesday.
SAFE: Cesar Dias
This Portuguese double threat brought the music and the comedy when he returned to the "America's Got Talent" stage for Tuesday's quarterfinals. What was supposed to be a performance of The Righteous Brothers' "Unchained Melody" quickly went down in flames — which is exactly the kind of chaotic situation in which Cesar Dias shines. "I loved you on the audition, and I loved you more tonight," Sofia Vergara told him after he took his bow. "It was great. You're super funny, and your voice is amazing." And here's some good news for people who enjoy laughter and music: Cesar will be back for the semifinals!
SAFE: Unitree (Sofia Vergara's Golden Buzzer!)
After blowing our minds with his audition to Lady Gaga's "Abracadabra," Wu Yufei returned to "America's Got Talent" with his Unitree robot dancers for another performance that has us excited — and a little scared — about the latest advancements in dance technology. We've heard of dance battles, but this was a full on blade-wielding dance war, completely mesmerizing from start to finish. And Howie Mandel agreed, telling Unitree, "This is probably one of the most amazing things I've ever seen in my life." He even suggested that Hollywood should produce a movie in the vein of "I, Robot," only with martial arts.
But actions speak louder than words, and Sofia Vergara spoke volumes about her love for Unitree by giving them her Golden Buzzer. See you in the finals, guys!
SAFE: Travis Garland
Mel B's review of Travis Garland's quarterfinals performance can be summed up in one word... sort of. "Wow, wow, wow, wowza, wow, wow, wow!" she exclaimed after he delivered his fiery take on Ariana Grande's "Dangerous Woman." While she did admit that she "wouldn't have chosen that song" for Garland, and she was glad that she didn't know he was singing it ahead of time, she had to admit, "You made it your own. You killed it." And Garland will get a chance to kill it again in the semifinals, as he was the final act sent through to the semifinals on Tuesday.
ELIMINATED: Akira
This quirky Japanese comedian returned for the quarterfinals with another one-of-a-kind routine. Sporting his signature birthday suit, Akira treated America to another bonkers display, this time set to One Direction's "What Makes You Beautiful." Akira's latest act was so wild, in fact, that it made guest judge Heidi Klum feel nostalgic for her days on the "America's Got Talent" panel. "Boy, I sure miss this place a lot," she said with a laugh. "And also, no notes! You've got my vote." Mel B, on the other hand, gave Akira his only "X" of the night — and the voters sided with the Spice Girl, ending his "AGT" journey in the quarterfinals.
ELIMINATED: Jesse Joe
"America's Got Talent" viewers got another taste of Texas in Tuesday's quarterfinals thanks to this musical outfit from the Lone Star state — and this time, it was all about "bars and scars and trailer parks." Howie Mandel acknowledged that Jesse Joe has only been doing this sort of thing for short time, whereas other acts this season have been doing it for a lifetime. But he added, "It feels like from the last time to this time, you have added a lifetime into it." It wasn't just a compliment, it was poetry. Unfortunately, "time" is not something Joe has anymore; the viewers voted him out on Tuesday.
Your thoughts on Tuesday's results? Vote for the acts you would have sent through to the semifinals in our poll below, then drop a comment with your pick(s) to win Season 21.