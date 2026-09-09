AGT Makes Final Eliminations Ahead Of Season 21 Semifinals — Did The Right Acts Survive?

"America's Got Talent" concluded its Season 21 quarterfinals on Tuesday, September 8, with a three-hour live broadcast that included performances and eliminations in one big, long night. It's a good thing Heidi Klum was there to fill in for Simon Cowell, because we needed all the emotional support we could get.

Heading into the "AGT" extravaganza, 11 hopeful quarterfinalists — quirk-master Akira, rock duo Bird and Byron, impressionist Cameron Logsdon, singing comedian Cesar Dias, singer Jesse Joe, singer Lara D, parkour acrobat Ruben Roldan, singer Travis Garland, danger duo Tyrone & Margo, robotic dance crew Unitree, and magic duo Young & Strange — returned to the stage to perform for viewers' votes, before learning their fates in real time. And with only four spots left in the semifinals, as well as one last Golden Buzzer to be given out, the tension could be felt all night.

Prior to Tuesday's live show, nine acts had already been sent through to the semifinals, including Royal Lasers, dog performer Olivia Befus, rapper Luke Taleno, dance group Come Here, aerialist Veronika Goroshkova, magician Geno Ploeger, magician Kameron Marshall, dog group Acro Canine Crew, and comedian Daniel Alvarez. Meanwhile, three more acts — magic group Hundred Fingers, rocker Nene Royal, and singer Lai Noelle — are headed to the finals after receiving Golden Buzzers in the quarterfinals.

So, which three acts did the viewers choose to send to next week's semifinals? And which lucky act snagged the last Golden Buzzer? Read on for a full breakdown of Tuesday's live results.