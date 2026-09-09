R.J. Decker Casts Beau Bridges As R.J.'s Estranged Father In Season 2 (Exclusive)

"R.J. Decker" is plotting an epic family reunion in Season 2, whether R.J. likes it or not: Beau Bridges has been tapped to recur as the titular P.I.'s estranged father Reggie Decker, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Described as "garrulous, charming, and perennially optimistic," Reggie is a self-proclaimed entrepreneur "with a fondness for empty promises and unreliable behavior." We haven't heard much about Reggie thus far because "he's been largely absent in R.J.'s life, with the promise that a 'life-changing' score was around the corner."

"We had the tremendous fortune of bringing Beau Bridges aboard [for Season 2]," showrunner Rob Doherty tells TVLine. "He's someone I've been watching on TV and in films my whole life. He's someone I look up, and someone Scott [Speedman] looks up to. We were really thrilled to get him to play R.J.'s dad. He'll be with us for a couple of episodes."

A three-time Emmy Award winner, Bridges' extensive career on the small screen has included memorable roles like Hank Landy on "Stargate SG-1," Carl Hickey on "My Name Is Earl," and Howard Markston on CBS' new "Matlock." If you're more of a movie buff, you may have seen him in 1979's "Norma Rae," 1989's "The Fabulous Baker Boys," 2011's "The Descendants," or any of the dozens of other films in which Bridges has appeared.

Season 2 of "R.J. Decker" premieres Tuesday, September 15, at 10/9c on ABC, following the premiere of "Dancing With the Stars."