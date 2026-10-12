5 Times South Park Brilliantly Referenced Star Trek

"South Park" has parodied just about everything you can imagine in the three decades it's been on the air, but there's one franchise the hit animated series keeps coming back to: "Star Trek." The first reference to "Star Trek" came in the tenth episode when Stan gives Jesus a pep talk by saying "Don't try to be a great man, just be a man." The line comes from "Star Trek: First Contact," a film that co-creator Matt Stone lovingly called "such a stupid movie" in the episode's DVD commentary.

"There's definitely lots of 'Star Trek' in 'South Park,'" Trey Parker added. "I completely grew up on 'Star Trek.' That was my religion in a lot of ways. That was the mythology that I followed."

In the many years since that first "Star Trek" reference, there have been tons of jokes and homages to the series, enough that the exhaustive "Trek" fan-wiki Memory Alpha has an entire list with dozens of examples. Some of these references are quick jokes; others are load-bearing parts of the episode, cleverly riffing on the beloved franchise and the many "Star Trek" tropes that shaped the sci-fi genre. Here are the five best times the Comedy Central series made "Star Trek" jokes.