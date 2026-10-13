Henry Rollins Had A Memorable Guest Star Role As A Serial Killer On A Hit Procedural Series

Henry Rollins is best known as the frontman of the hardcore punk band Black Flag, but the musician and activist is also an actor. While he's quite a prolific voice actor and has a few notable live-action roles, Rollins made a rare, memorable appearance in a procedural back in 2013, when he played a kidnapper and murderer in the reboot of "Hawaii Five-0."

Rollins appears in the Season 3 episode "Ho'opio (To Take Captive)". It follows the Hawaii Five-0 Task Force as they investigate the murder of a 17-year-old girl who went missing 10 years ago. They suspect that the death is connected to a 6-year-old who recently went missing. Eventually, they learn that Ray Beckett (Rollins) and his wife, Terry (Emmy-winning actress Mare Winningham), have been abducting children as a scheme to collect their social security benefits. The kids are then murdered before they turn 18.

Rollins is vile in the role, conveying a dangerous, despicable fury that he barely contains with a calm, smug demeanor. He so disgusts Danny Williams (Scott Caan) that the Five-0 second-in-command puts aside his badge so he can beat Ray up as punishment for the horrific crimes.