Lanterns Now Has The DC Universe's Worst Audience Score On Rotten Tomatoes
"Lanterns" is over, the galactic green curtain has dropped, and fans have some pretty strong opinions about HBO's latest superhero construct. Generally speaking, the series has received critical acclaim across the board from critics. However, with a 69% rating, it currently boasts the weakest Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes out of all the other DCU projects. For perspective, "Peacemaker" Season 2 sits at a 79% and Supergirl at 72%.
"It fails as a superhero series, fails as a Green Lantern series, and fails as a detective series," one fan wrote. Another viewer commented: "It started off well but lost its way by hiding the aliens and the powers (including a shot of the Guardian with their back turned). It only worked when I pretended it wasn't a Green Lantern series."
Wading through some of the more negative fan reviews, it takes about three seconds to see that there are two recurring points of contention levied toward the show: its lack of cosmic spectacle, and its treatment of Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan. So, let's dive into those criticisms — put on your Power Rings, make sure they're charged, and think flight!
It's been a long time since DC fans have seen Hal Jordan
It's pretty much universally agreed upon, even from the show's detractors, that Kyle Chandler knocked it out of the Mogo-sized park with his performance as Hal Jordan — sorry Josh Brolin! However, Chandler's incredible charisma and stellar take as the iconic DC character is something of a double-edged sword for "Lanterns."
Avid comic book readers know that Hal Jordan, who first debuted in 1959, is such a core component of countless DC stories. Unfortunately, fans have not seen a live-action iteration of the character since Ryan Reynolds starred in 2011's much-maligned "Green Lantern" film. After that, the Power Ring was mostly gathering dust until Nathan Fillion stepped up to the plate in James Gunn's "Superman" ... as Guy Gardner. So, it's only natural fans were ecstatic to see the Green Lantern finally make a triumphant comeback.
The Hal Jordan viewers get in "Lanterns" is a grizzled veteran who's clearly fed up with the politics involved with being a member of the Green Lantern Corps. He's so obviously and completely over the whole superhero thing. While many (this writer included) absolutely adored Jordan being painted as a reluctant and cynical mentor type, it's understandable why parts of the fandom would be disappointed. Chandler's version of the character doesn't reflect the more jubilant, do-gooding, and daring Silver Age portrait of Hal Jordan; that iteration is only somewhat resembled through the Halogram (arguably the best "character" in the whole series). On top of all this, the "Lanterns" premiere ends with Jordan's literal murder, setting up the series as a grounded mystery, with the character's demise casting one large emerald shadow over the story.
HBO's Lanterns is certainly no grand space opera
At its very foundation, "Lanterns" is a rural Midwestern mystery. The series trades in flashy space opera spectacle for an Earth-based, grounded, character-driven arc resembling something out of a Neal Adams panel. And honestly? It works. Some of the greatest scenes in the show are literally just Hal and John being themselves, driving one another crazy inside a bar or car. The show's setting allows for a very intimate view into each character's psyche.
For any viewer expecting a "Star Wars"-like space-faring adventure across the cosmos, it's understandable why the HBO series might fall short for them. Honestly, "Lanterns" is more akin to something like HBO's "Watchmen" than, say, Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy." Heck, as someone who loved the show, even I have to admit it's hilarious that "Peacemaker" features more actual aliens than "Lanterns"!
Not a fan of the more grounded approach taken by "Lanterns"? Have no fear! For a more colorful and cosmic portrayal of Hal Jordan's early adventures, be sure to check out the incredibly underrated and downright cult-favorite "Green Lantern: The Animated Series."