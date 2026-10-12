Lanterns Now Has The DC Universe's Worst Audience Score On Rotten Tomatoes

"Lanterns" is over, the galactic green curtain has dropped, and fans have some pretty strong opinions about HBO's latest superhero construct. Generally speaking, the series has received critical acclaim across the board from critics. However, with a 69% rating, it currently boasts the weakest Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes out of all the other DCU projects. For perspective, "Peacemaker" Season 2 sits at a 79% and Supergirl at 72%.

"It fails as a superhero series, fails as a Green Lantern series, and fails as a detective series," one fan wrote. Another viewer commented: "It started off well but lost its way by hiding the aliens and the powers (including a shot of the Guardian with their back turned). It only worked when I pretended it wasn't a Green Lantern series."

Wading through some of the more negative fan reviews, it takes about three seconds to see that there are two recurring points of contention levied toward the show: its lack of cosmic spectacle, and its treatment of Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan. So, let's dive into those criticisms — put on your Power Rings, make sure they're charged, and think flight!