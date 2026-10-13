Baywatch Trailer: Stephen Amell Leads New Team Of Lifeguards In Fox Reboot — With A Few Familiar Faces

Winter is officially beach season on Fox. The network has released a full trailer for its reboot of the classic lifeguarding drama "Baywatch," premiering in January.

For the uninitiated, the original "Baywatch" was a cultural phenomenon when it premiered in 1989, continuing to dominate global ratings through the '90s. The show became famous for its slow-motion running sequences and bright red bathing suits, making household names out of stars like Pamela Anderson.

The new "Baywatch" stars Stephen Amell ("Arrow") as lifeguard captain Hobie Buchannon, a role previously played by Jeremy Jackson on the original series. The son of legendary captain Mitch Buchannon, Hobie now leads his own elite squad of lifeguards, including Hassie Harrison ("Yellowstone") as Nat, Shay Mitchell ("Pretty Little Liars") as Trina, newcomer Thaddeus LaGrone as Brad, Noah Beck ("Sidelined") as Luke, and Brooks Nader ("Love Thy Nader") as Selene.

But Hobie's entire beach is turned upside down when his estranged biological daughter Charlie Vale (Jessica Belkin, "Elle") shows up looking for a relationship — and a job as a lifeguard.

Matt Nix ("Burn Notice") serves as showrunner of the new "Baywatch," executive-producing alongside McG, Michael Berk, Greg Bonann, Doug Schwartz, Dante Di Loreto, and Mike Horowitz.