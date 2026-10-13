Baywatch Trailer: Stephen Amell Leads New Team Of Lifeguards In Fox Reboot — With A Few Familiar Faces
Winter is officially beach season on Fox. The network has released a full trailer for its reboot of the classic lifeguarding drama "Baywatch," premiering in January.
For the uninitiated, the original "Baywatch" was a cultural phenomenon when it premiered in 1989, continuing to dominate global ratings through the '90s. The show became famous for its slow-motion running sequences and bright red bathing suits, making household names out of stars like Pamela Anderson.
The new "Baywatch" stars Stephen Amell ("Arrow") as lifeguard captain Hobie Buchannon, a role previously played by Jeremy Jackson on the original series. The son of legendary captain Mitch Buchannon, Hobie now leads his own elite squad of lifeguards, including Hassie Harrison ("Yellowstone") as Nat, Shay Mitchell ("Pretty Little Liars") as Trina, newcomer Thaddeus LaGrone as Brad, Noah Beck ("Sidelined") as Luke, and Brooks Nader ("Love Thy Nader") as Selene.
But Hobie's entire beach is turned upside down when his estranged biological daughter Charlie Vale (Jessica Belkin, "Elle") shows up looking for a relationship — and a job as a lifeguard.
Matt Nix ("Burn Notice") serves as showrunner of the new "Baywatch," executive-producing alongside McG, Michael Berk, Greg Bonann, Doug Schwartz, Dante Di Loreto, and Mike Horowitz.
Which original Baywatch stars are returning for the Fox reboot?
Along with all of the new blood hitting the beach in 2027, fans of the original "Baywatch" can also look forward to catching up with several legacy characters.
Most notably, David Chokachi will recur as former lifeguard Cody Madison, who appeared on the original series from 1995 to 1999.
We'll also get special guest appearances from a few other former "Baywatch" favorites, including Erika Elaniak as Shauni McClain, Michael Bergin as J.D. Darius, and Kelly Packard as April Giminski.
Mary McDonnell ("Battlestar Galactica") will also appear on the new "Baywatch" as Gayle Buchannon, Hobie's mother. Gayle was played by Wendie Malick on the original series.
Do you feel safer just knowing that a new "Baywatch" crew is on the way, or was Fox wrong to resuscitate the franchise? Hit PLAY on the trailer above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Will you be watching?