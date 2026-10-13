10 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Carrie

It's genuinely surprising in this day and age to find a television adaptation that successfully updates its previously adapted source material into a new definitive reinterpretation. In the case of Prime Video's "Carrie," there's some serious competition in Brian De Palma's 1976 film starring Sissy Spacek, which kickstarted a plethora of Stephen King adaptations over the years. However, the "Carrie" series takes some bold creative liberties informed by the novel's wider influence on horror and science fiction on TV.

Created by Mike Flanagan, a prolific voice in modern horror, "Carrie" stars Summer H. Howell as the titular telekinetic teenager, with Samantha Sloyan as her overprotective mother, and a supporting cast including Matthew Lillard, Heather Graham, and Katee Sackhoff. Though Flanagan's "Carrie" retains the tone of the original seminal horror story, among the biggest changes from King's book are reframing the story in the present day, expanding the world and mythology behind Carrie's powers, and incorporating modern themes of cyberbullying, gun violence, and mob mentality.

Though these concepts might be fresh for "Carrie," plenty of television shows have been heavily influenced not just by King's writing, but by the cinematic tone established by Brian De Palma's adaptation. Whereas Mike Flanagan re-contextualizes "Carrie" half a century after its first on-screen adaptation, these 10 TV shows showcase similar takes on the gothic horror, supernatural sci-fi, and teen coming-of-age tales that likely wouldn't exist without King's success.