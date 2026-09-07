10 Most Underrated Netflix Shows Of All Time, Ranked

Netflix has been home to some of the most successful shows of the streaming era, like "Stranger Things," as well as top documentaries such as "Tiger King" and "Wild Wild Country." However, there are plenty of great shows that never quite get the mainstream attention or acclaim they deserve and end up lost in the near-infinite library of Netflix properties.

Among Netflix's many strengths is its breadth of genres, from star-launching sitcoms to pulpy science fiction. Nevertheless, in the streaming age, there's no strict formula for what makes a series a hit or a miss. There are dozens of Netflix series that are leagues better than "Stranger Things," but sadly, they never received more than one season.

For other Netflix series, their failure to capture mainstream attention is glaringly obvious, while other premature cancellations remain baffling. These ten Netflix series deserved much more love than they got from both audiences and the streaming service.