Casting News: Sam Heughan Joins Viola Davis' Paramount+ Thriller, The Watcher Adds Riverdale Vet, And More

Sam Heughan is losing the kilt and joining Viola Davis in his next TV project.

The "Outlander" alum will star alongside Davis in the Paramount+ drama series "Ascent," the streamer has announced. "Ascent" is billed as "a character-driven thriller set in the dangerous world of global corporate crisis and damage control." Heughan will play Conal, who is "one of Ascent Ventures' top agents. A lethally charming and natural chameleon, Conal uses social cunning and ruthlessness to get the job done, and he always gets a thrill out of completing a mission."

Davis will star as Catriona, "an elite corporate fixer, who must weaponize the ruthless skills that have made her indispensable to billion-dollar clients when her estranged daughter is in danger." Her casting was announced back in August. John Logan ("Penny Dreadful") created the series and will serve as showrunner.

Heughan is best known for playing Scottish hero Jamie Fraser in the Starz time-travel fantasy "Outlander," which wrapped up an eight-season run in May. He's also set to star with Anna Kendrick and J.K. Simmons in the geopolitical thriller "Embassy," coming soon to MGM+.