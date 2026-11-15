Like the suspects caught up in a locked-room whodunit, viewers can't always untangle themselves from the best TV crime dramas. From the adrenaline-inducing heist or juicy murder mystery to the meticulous, simmering detail of a slow-burn police procedural –- the real crime is that the drama has to end at some point. "Columbo" fans no-doubt cheer when the unassuming homicide detective whips his raincoat around to say, "Oh, just one more thing." And what "Luther" fan hasn't nearly gone over the edge along with its brooding title character? When your investment as a viewer following a long case is rewarded, it makes the journey all the more satisfying.

But that's not to suggest a longer manhunt is always better. While there are plenty of great crime drama series that have made their mark over many seasons, there are some single-season titles that pack quite a wallop of their own.

No need for the agonizing wait for another season to be announced. Whether a crowd-pleasing detective novel gets adapted into a tight eight-episode miniseries, or a cinematic storyline gets a short-lived TV treatment, a self-contained, complete story is sometimes exactly what we need. In a sea of crime dramas where the hero's craftiness lives up to the culprit's motivation, here are five titles that did a pretty fine job of closing the case in one season.