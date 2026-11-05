Sheriff Country Shocker: Mickey Went On A 'Date From Hell' With Fire Country's Manny?! (Exclusive Crossover Sneak Peek)

Friday's two-part crossover between "Sheriff Country" and "Fire Country" (CBS, 8/7c) reveals that two of Edgewater's finest share an unexpected romantic history — and things are about to get messy.

As we learn in TVLine's exclusive first look at the crossover, Mickey ("Sheriff Country" star Morena Baccarin) and Manny ("Fire Country" star Kevin Alejandro) went on a blind date back in the day, and they both have very different ideas about how that night turned out.

"We'll see some pairings that we didn't see [in the crossover] last year," showrunner Matt Lopez tells TVLine. "For example, we'll see Mickey and Manny, and Kevin and Morena have terrific chemistry. We will unpack that they actually have a history that we haven't been told about before, which is the worst date that each of them ever had. They were set up on a date by Mickey's sister Sharon, and neither of them has ever quite forgiven her for setting them up on this date. So they'll be thrown together in this crossover episode and forced to work together and unpack the date from hell."

That unpacking begins in our first look, as Manny pulls Mickey aside to "clear the air" during a particularly heated moment. Mickey is more playful about the whole thing, referring to their date as "the night to remain silent," but Manny isn't sugarcoating anything, calling it "the arson date from hell." (Wait, there was arson involved? Of course there was.)

Mickey reminds Manny that not only was he late, but he took her to a murder mystery dinner show. "You think I want to solve crimes on my time off?" she asks. He says he thought it would be a funny icebreaker, since he's an ex-con and she's in law enforcement, and that's where the duo begins to zero in on the source of their issue: What is Mickey's real problem with Manny?