Casting News: Paul Bettany Joins Netflix's Pagans, Reacher Adds Scorpion Vet, And More
"VisionQuest" star Paul Bettany is envisioning his next TV role: He'll join Steven Yeun in the cast of the Netflix supernatural drama "Pagans," according to Deadline.
Yeun stars as Gus, "who becomes the sole caretaker of his two children after the tragic loss of his wife," per the official synopsis. "While his son Nate is typical, his daughter, Alice, is anything but. What starts as a strained father-daughter relationship soon evolves into something far more sinister." Bettany will play Mag, described as "a charismatic stranger."
Along with Yeun and Bettany, the cast includes Logan Kim ("The Walking Dead: Dead City") as Nate, Marin Ireland ("His & Hers") as Janelle, Intae Kim ("How to Get Away With Murder") as Casey, and newcomer Sabine Grace as Alice. Joshua Zetumer ("Say Nothing") serves as executive producer and showrunner.
Paul Bettany is currently reprising his Marvel movie role as Vision in the Disney+ series "VisionQuest," which wraps up next week. He also played Vision opposite Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda in Disney+'s "WandaVision," earning an Emmy nomination. He recently played Salieri in Starz's limited-series remake of "Amadeus." His other TV roles include "A Very British Scandal" and "Manhunt."
In other casting news...
- Prime Video's "Reacher" has added Ari Stidham ("Scorpion") to its Season 5 cast in a recurring role, per Deadline. He'll play Dean Lassider, "a sleazy businessman and long-time associate of Nokes who runs his shady operations out of a desert strip club."
- Carson Daly ("The Voice") will become the co-anchor of NBC's Saturday "TODAY," alongside Laura Jarrett, Variety reports. Daly replaces Peter Alexander, who announced his exit in March; Daly will debut as co-anchor this Saturday, November 7.
- Emmy winner Ali Wong will reunite with "BEEF" creator Lee Sung Jin to star in the Netflix limited series "The Only Child," the streamer has announced. Wong will play "the mother of a professional archer preparing to compete for her first gold medal."
- "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" alum and "Dancing With the Stars" favorite Whitney Leavitt is getting her own reality series on Hulu, according to Deadline. The series will follow "firebrand Whitney Leavitt and her family as they navigate her newfound fame and career ambitions while always putting family first." (Leavitt announced her "Mormon Wives" exit in May.)