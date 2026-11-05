Casting News: Paul Bettany Joins Netflix's Pagans, Reacher Adds Scorpion Vet, And More

"VisionQuest" star Paul Bettany is envisioning his next TV role: He'll join Steven Yeun in the cast of the Netflix supernatural drama "Pagans," according to Deadline.

Yeun stars as Gus, "who becomes the sole caretaker of his two children after the tragic loss of his wife," per the official synopsis. "While his son Nate is typical, his daughter, Alice, is anything but. What starts as a strained father-daughter relationship soon evolves into something far more sinister." Bettany will play Mag, described as "a charismatic stranger."

Along with Yeun and Bettany, the cast includes Logan Kim ("The Walking Dead: Dead City") as Nate, Marin Ireland ("His & Hers") as Janelle, Intae Kim ("How to Get Away With Murder") as Casey, and newcomer Sabine Grace as Alice. Joshua Zetumer ("Say Nothing") serves as executive producer and showrunner.

Paul Bettany is currently reprising his Marvel movie role as Vision in the Disney+ series "VisionQuest," which wraps up next week. He also played Vision opposite Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda in Disney+'s "WandaVision," earning an Emmy nomination. He recently played Salieri in Starz's limited-series remake of "Amadeus." His other TV roles include "A Very British Scandal" and "Manhunt."