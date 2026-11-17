Quote Of The Day By Ted Danson: 'The Unspoken Message I Got As A Child Was...'
Many saw Ted Danson's name for the first time when it flashed across the screen in the very first episode of "Cheers" — which we ranked as the best sitcom pilot of all time. Danson's run as bar owner and prolific ladies' man Sam Malone earned him two Emmys (out of 11 total nominations) and an undeniable spot in the pantheon of all-time TV legends. But while Danson could have rested on his laurels, he just kept working after serving his last drink on "Cheers" in 1993.
Younger TV fans may be more familiar with one of Danson's other hit TV shows. After a brief movie career that didn't stick, Danson returned to the small screen in sitcoms like 1996's "Ink" and 1998's "Becker." More recently, the white-haired actor has led series like "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "Bored to Death," "The Good Place," and "A Man on the Inside," which is set to wrap after its upcoming third season on Netflix. But while Danson has been in the spotlight for decades, he had to work hard to achieve that success. His perseverance is why he's today's quote of the day.
Quote of the Day by Ted Danson
"The unspoken message I got as a child was that we had nothing. We didn't have TVs. I looked like a ragamuffin. My clothes were all hand-me-downs. My dad worked, and there was enough money for the necessities, but getting more and more money was never a goal."
The above quote comes from Ted Danson's 2017 interview with AARP. The actor was raised in Flagstaff, Arizona, where his father worked as an archeologist, anthropologist, teacher, and museum director.
In the interview, Danson discussed the ways anxieties over money and all the other "human stuff" still manifest in his life, occasionally in the form of physical issues. Danson is "a bit of a hypochondriac but in the most charming way," his wife, Mary Steenburgen, teased to the outlet. While Danson attributed a backache he was experiencing at the time to fear that he'll "never work again," Steenburgen cleared things up: "In all the years I've known him, the longest Ted's gone without a job was maybe 20 minutes."
Deeper meaning of Ted Danson's quote — it's important to practice gratitude
While Ted Danson may not have had fancy clothes or flashy toys growing up, his childhood instilled in him a deep sense of gratitude. "My philosophy is that you are a tube for money," he said in the AARP interview. "It just comes through you, and as long as you don't panic, stay happy and grateful, appreciate what you have and know what you want to do, it'll come."
Danson managed to elevate himself from a so-called "ragamuffin" to one of the most charming and charismatic actors on TV. While being anxious about money is part of being human, it's important to remember that finances aren't everything.
Now that Danson is more financially comfortable, he uses his money and time to support dozens of causes he's passionate about, including ocean conservation and oil policy reform. In recognition of his and Mary Steenburgen's philanthropic work, the Television Academy presented the couple with the prestigious Bob Hope Humanitarian Award in 2025. "[My father] taught me this life is not just about us. A lot of people have come before us, and a lot of people will come after us," Danson said in his acceptance speech. "It's about our stewardship of what we've been given."
More quotes from Ted Danson
- "Keep your foot on the gas pedal, stay curious, get out there and stay hopeful. ... It's good for your health. It's good for your energy. It's fun — life becomes fun at any age." — from a 2025 interview with People
- "I've been so blessed with good writing — and when you have good writing, you're just praying that you live up to the words. The words are so beautiful that your job is to not mess up the words." — from a 2024 interview with Reader's Digest
- "This is a little bit of a scary time for many people, a fearful time, and you have a choice. You can't go, 'Wow. I'm so discouraged. Sorry.' You have to find hope and give hope, and the way to do that is to find a group of people that are trying to make the world a better place ... doing whatever it takes to make other people's lives better." — from a 2025 interview with Parade
- "Nobody gets to read a book and go, 'OK, I got it.' Nobody gets to prepare for what it's like to lose a partner or a parent. It happens, and you go through it." — from a 2025 interview with Tudum
- "I hope comedy comes out of tragedy. Sam Malone was an alcoholic who could not have a relationship last. There was sadness there, but he was very funny. I need both. That's life. The more you live, the more of a sense of humor you have about what you are going through. It serves you well." — from a 2024 interview with Gold Derby