Many saw Ted Danson's name for the first time when it flashed across the screen in the very first episode of "Cheers" — which we ranked as the best sitcom pilot of all time. Danson's run as bar owner and prolific ladies' man Sam Malone earned him two Emmys (out of 11 total nominations) and an undeniable spot in the pantheon of all-time TV legends. But while Danson could have rested on his laurels, he just kept working after serving his last drink on "Cheers" in 1993.

Younger TV fans may be more familiar with one of Danson's other hit TV shows. After a brief movie career that didn't stick, Danson returned to the small screen in sitcoms like 1996's "Ink" and 1998's "Becker." More recently, the white-haired actor has led series like "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "Bored to Death," "The Good Place," and "A Man on the Inside," which is set to wrap after its upcoming third season on Netflix. But while Danson has been in the spotlight for decades, he had to work hard to achieve that success. His perseverance is why he's today's quote of the day.