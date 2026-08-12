Some of the best TV comedies of all time got off to a rocky start, be they "Seinfeld," "The Office," or "Parks and Recreation." Rather than coming out of the gate fully formed, those shows and many others needed a couple of episodes to find their footing. Maybe they were missing a pivotal character, or took the wrong storytelling approach, or didn't have their style of humor completely figured out. It just goes to show how difficult it is to create a great pilot, one that can stand alongside the very best episodes of what the series eventually becomes.

Here are the 15 best sitcom pilots of all time, ranked. Whether they're multi-camera classics or single camera masterworks, these shows all perfectly conveyed exactly what they were going to be from the very first episode. So tour our gallery and see if your favorite made the cut.