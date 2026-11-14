Jennifer Aniston Played Jon Cryer's Girlfriend In This Forgotten '90s Sitcom

Jennifer Aniston was obviously busy during the 1990s, since she was one of the stars of the biggest sitcom of the decade, "Friends." But she found time during the middle of the hit NBC show's run to make a guest appearance in a different half-hour comedy on a rival network when she played Jon Cryer's girlfriend in "Partners," a forgotten one-season series on Fox.

"Partners," which premiered on September 11, 1995 and ran for 22 episodes until it ended on April 1 of the following year, starred Cryer and Tate Donovan as best friends who work as architects in San Francisco. Owen (Donovan), is engaged to Alicia (Maria Pitillo), and his buddy Bob (Cryer) feels like he's got to compete with her for Owen's attention while also trying to find a girlfriend himself.

Aniston, who had already played Rachel Green for a season and a half on "Friends," appears in the 17th episode of "Partners," "Follow the Clams?" She plays Suzanne, a CPA who starts dating Bob. He's so enamored that he's considering shaving his goatee off for her, but the romance doesn't last. Aniston only appeared in this one episode of "Partners." Aniston and Cryer could've been co-stars for much longer, though; Cryer was up for the role of Chandler in "Friends" before Matthew Perry got the part.