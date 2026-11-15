"Supernatural" is one of the longest-running TV shows of the 21st century. It ran for 15 seasons and over 320 episodes. Many of those hours were so great that we not only forgave the series when it stumbled, but are willing to suffer through the highs and lows to relive this hellish road trip one more time — but that doesn't mean every hour is worth rewatching.

First-time viewers should click away now — every TV show you're interested in finishing is worth watching in its entirety once (plus, we're going to get into light spoiler territory here). As for everyone else, we've made a guide of the 15 "Supernatural" episodes you can skip without robbing yourself of what makes rewatches worthwhile. This isn't just a list of the worst episodes of the series, some of which are worth watching to catch character development and plot setups you might've missed the first time. Instead, these are the forgettable episodes that are kept completely isolated from the rest of the show's stories, and offer no new narrative rewards to anyone who's already seen them once.