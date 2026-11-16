"Scrubs" is back, and, surprisingly, as great as it's ever been. There's no better time to check yourself back into Sacred Heart to relive how America's sweetest, funniest, and strangest medical dramedy first captured our hearts. The only thing that might stop you is the intimidating episode count — after all, a fair number of fans have certainly grown up and gone to med school since this first aired in the 2000s, and now only have time to sneak an episode or two in the on-call room.

Whatever the case, we've shaved your rewatch down significantly by surgically removing the benign (but largely unnecessary) episodes you don't need to see more than once. This includes all of Season 9 — which is, for better or for worse, no longer canon to the "Scrubs" story. In addition to those 13 episodes, we've found 10 more episodes from throughout the series' run that are safe to skip your second time around. These are narratively isolated stories that aren't classic or iconic enough within the fandom to demand your attention anyway. To be clear, they are by no means the show's worst episodes — in fact, making this list made us appreciate some of them a little more as interesting experiments and short films. They're just the episodes that won't make or break your rewatching experience.