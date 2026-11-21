If you look back through TV history, you'll find a lot of ... well, history. The '80s especially were full of big, sweeping historical drama series that used the space multiple episodes provided to transport audiences back in time. Building off of the success of popular historical dramas of the previous decade, including some of the best shows of the '70s like "Roots," the '80s found new ways to make the past come alive and get millions to tune in.

Whether telling the story of a well-known historical figure or spinning a yarn about a fictional character in the midst of an actual era, the best historical dramas of the '80s all stand the test of time themselves. It is hard to narrow it down to five, so there are a couple of notable omissions. "Lonesome Dove" and "The Thorn Birds" are two of the most acclaimed miniseries of the '80s and both are dramas that take place in the past. However, the former is an exceptional Western and the latter is a sweeping saga about a fictional family. They're each distinct subgenres of their own and not necessarily what immediately comes to mind when one thinks "historical drama."

Having set those two classic series aside, let's take a look at five of the best historical dramas of the '80s.