5 Most Infamous Sitcom Flops Of The '80s, Ranked
The 1980s was a pivotal time for TV comedy, with several sitcoms coming to define the decade. The likes of "Cheers" and "The Golden Girls" were huge at the time, and their legacies live on to this day. However, for every sitcom smash hit, there were at least twice as many flops.
These failures include derivative rip-offs, misguided TV adaptations of popular movies, and, for some reason, an obsession with primates. Some of these shows should have been hits based on the talent involved, but mediocre execution and lack of audience engagement led to ruthless cancellations.
From a bizarre science fiction sitcom that was widely mocked at the time to a hilarious satirical sitcom that was just too ahead of its time to be appreciated, we've ranked the five biggest sitcom flops of the 1980s from least to most infamous.
5. Baby Boom
In 1987, Diane Keaton starred in the film "Baby Boom," written by Nancy Meyers and directed by her then-husband Charles Shyer. It follows a career-focused yuppie suddenly tasked with raising her cousin's child. NBC was keen to turn the successful film into a sitcom, and they hired Meyers and Shyer for the job. However, Keaton did not return for the series and was instead replaced by "Charlie's Angels" star Kate Jackson. The show debuted in 1988, and it quickly became clear that it wasn't going to last.
At the insistence of Meyers and Shyer, who wanted the show to resemble their movie, "Baby Boom" didn't have a laugh track. This was an unusual choice for a sitcom, and it seemingly put viewers off. The situational humor also didn't translate the way it did in the film. What's more, according to Shyer, he and Meyers weren't on the same page as Jackson, and at one point the star actually quit the series outright. The network eventually got Jackson back on board, but Meyers and Shyer soon called it quits themselves. 13 episodes were made, but only 10 made it to air.
4. Stir Crazy
While there are plenty of examples of great TV shows based on movies, "Stir Crazy" is not one of them. The 1980 film "Stir Crazy" stars Gene Wilder and Richard Pryor as two friends who get framed for a bank robbery and sent to prison. Directed by the great Sidney Poitier, the movie was a box office hit. In 1985, CBS attempted to capitalize on the success of that film with a comedy series of the same name. The show featured Larry Riley and Joseph Guzaldo as the two friends who are wrongfully convicted, but it failed to entertain viewers.
In a review of the show from the time, UPI television reporter Joan Hanauer quipped, "Gene Wilder and Richard Pryor were wildly funny in the movie, but the hour-long TV comedy has been as subtle as a pratfall and as funny as a cattle-prod." The ratings were abysmal: "Stir Crazy" ranked 74th out of 82 shows during the 1985-1986 season. Unsurprisingly, it was canceled after just a month. Riley would go on to play Frank Williams in the soap opera "Knots Landing," while Guzaldo starred in the short-lived sitcom "The Second Half."
3. Mr. Smith
Something strange happened in Hollywood in the 1970s: Everyone became obsessed with TV shows (and movies) featuring chimpanzees or other primates. The decade saw the premiere of primate-based shows like "Me and the Chimp," "B.J. and the Bear," and "Lancelot Link, Secret Chimp." This trend continued into the 1980s with "Mr. Smith," which follows an orangutan named Cha Cha who becomes extremely intelligent after drinking an experimental serum. Cha Cha begins working in politics while his staff try to hide the fact that he's a super smart primate.
There were high hopes for "Mr. Smith" at the time. The titular orangutan was even featured on the cover of an October 1983 issue of TV Guide. Unfortunately, Mr. Smith didn't stay in Washington for long. The NBC series ranked 95th out of 101 shows during the 1983-1984 season and had been canned by December 1983. To be fair, the talking orangutan wasn't alone in his failures — 1983 was flop central for NBC, with the network axing every single one of the shows it debuted in the Fall season. You probably won't be surprised to learn that Cha Cha didn't make TVLine's list of the best TV animals.
2. Police Squad!
The Leslie Nielsen sitcom "Police Squad!" was made by "Airplane!" creators Jim Abrahams, David Zucker, and Jerry Zucker, employing the same slapstick, satirical humor as that film while spoofing police procedurals. Despite the talent in front of and behind the camera, "Police Squad!" was canceled after only four episodes, though it eventually aired two more.
Tony Thomopoulos, the former president of ABC Entertainment, told the press that the series was axed because viewers weren't quick enough to get the jokes. "The Simpsons" creator Matt Groening agreed with this assessment during a 2010 interview with CBS Interactive. "If 'Police Squad!' had been made 20 years later, it would have been a smash. It was before its time," he said (via the Television Academy). "In 1982 your average viewer was unable to cope with its pace, its quick-fire jokes."
Of course, Zucker, Zucker, and Abrahams brought back Nielsen's cop character Frank Drebin for the "Naked Gun" film series beginning in 1988, and they proved to be a lot more popular. Drebin became the character that Nielsen (who died in 2010 at the age of 84) was best known for. You can now watch all six episodes of "Police Squad!" on Netflix.
1. Life with Lucy
"Life with Lucy" tops our list because its failure was so disappointing — it should have been a hit. Beginning with the pioneering sitcom "I Love Lucy," Lucille Ball enjoyed a 23-year television run spread out across four shows. Though one of our most beloved entertainers, Ball's return to television in the 1980s was primarily met with derision. Produced by Aaron Spelling, "Life with Lucy" saw the comedian come out of retirement to play widowed grandmother Lucy Barker. After inheriting her husband's interest in a hardware store, Lucy moves in with her daughter and grandchildren.
The reviews were awful, mostly focusing on the show's lack of originality. The Washington Post called it an "embarrassment," while the Chicago Tribune called it "so awful that the producers should be hauled in front of the World Court." It was canceled after just eight episodes, with 13 having been produced. Ball struggled to accept the show's failure: According to Jim Brochu's book "Lucy in the Afternoon," she felt horrible for disappointing her fans and her staff. "God, it was awful. I cried for three days," she told Brochu. "I guess I'm still crying about it."