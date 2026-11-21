The 1980s was a pivotal time for TV comedy, with several sitcoms coming to define the decade. The likes of "Cheers" and "The Golden Girls" were huge at the time, and their legacies live on to this day. However, for every sitcom smash hit, there were at least twice as many flops.

These failures include derivative rip-offs, misguided TV adaptations of popular movies, and, for some reason, an obsession with primates. Some of these shows should have been hits based on the talent involved, but mediocre execution and lack of audience engagement led to ruthless cancellations.

From a bizarre science fiction sitcom that was widely mocked at the time to a hilarious satirical sitcom that was just too ahead of its time to be appreciated, we've ranked the five biggest sitcom flops of the 1980s from least to most infamous.