The '80s Reboot Of Sally Field's Beloved '60s Sitcom Lasted Longer Than The Original
Though many know her best for her work in film, Sally Field is an Oscar-winning actor who started on TV. Field was just a teenager when she first broke into the industry, starring in the beloved 1960s sitcom "Gidget" at 18. The series follows the titular character, an adventurous, beach-loving 15-year-old girl, and her relationship with her widowed father, Russell (Don Porter). The series ran for one season, with a total of 32 episodes, and was canceled due to poor ratings.
While Field may be the most famous face of "Gidget," she wasn't the last to play the character. The series was relaunched in the 1980s with "The New Gidget," in which Caryn Richman played the title role. The reboot follows an adult, married Gidget as she looks after her mischievous niece, Danielle, or Dani for short (Sydney Penny). The show actually lasted longer than Field's series, airing, via syndication, for two seasons and 44 episodes.
Though Field's "Gidget" only lasted for one season, it eventually found its intended audience, which may explain why it's still so recognizable today. The series had strong viewership during summer reruns, when teens had more time for watching TV, and even made it into the top 10. Reruns continued to air for many years — a rarity for a single-season show — and ABC received angry letters from fans upon learning of its cancellation.
Sally Field had to work hard to break out of television following Gidget and The Flying Nun
When "Gidget" was cancelled after its first season, the producers believed in Sally Field enough to offer her another TV role. That part was "The Flying Nun," one of the weirdest sitcoms of all time, and Field initially turned it down. However, as she shared with Oprah, her stepfather told her that she might never work again if she didn't take the job, so she changed her mind. Field came to regret that decision, as "The Flying Nun" made her the laughing stock of Hollywood. "It was deeply humiliating. I felt denigrated as a person," she explained.
The poor reputation of "The Flying Nun" TV series made it difficult for Field to find the kind of roles she wanted. "I worked so hard to get out of television," she told Parade in 2026. "People wouldn't let me in a room to audition." Eventually, Field's perseverance paid off, and she won her first Oscar in 1980 for playing a union organizer in the film "Norma Rae." She would later return to television, appearing in a memorable guest spot on "ER" and starring in the ABC drama "Brothers & Sisters."