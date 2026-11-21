Though many know her best for her work in film, Sally Field is an Oscar-winning actor who started on TV. Field was just a teenager when she first broke into the industry, starring in the beloved 1960s sitcom "Gidget" at 18. The series follows the titular character, an adventurous, beach-loving 15-year-old girl, and her relationship with her widowed father, Russell (Don Porter). The series ran for one season, with a total of 32 episodes, and was canceled due to poor ratings.

While Field may be the most famous face of "Gidget," she wasn't the last to play the character. The series was relaunched in the 1980s with "The New Gidget," in which Caryn Richman played the title role. The reboot follows an adult, married Gidget as she looks after her mischievous niece, Danielle, or Dani for short (Sydney Penny). The show actually lasted longer than Field's series, airing, via syndication, for two seasons and 44 episodes.

Though Field's "Gidget" only lasted for one season, it eventually found its intended audience, which may explain why it's still so recognizable today. The series had strong viewership during summer reruns, when teens had more time for watching TV, and even made it into the top 10. Reruns continued to air for many years — a rarity for a single-season show — and ABC received angry letters from fans upon learning of its cancellation.