Gilligan's Island Star Jim Backus Had A Bizarre Role In A Forgotten TV Show About Ghost Busters
A decade after he played Thurston Howell III on the classic '60s sitcom "Gilligan's Island," Jim Backus found himself playing a supernatural spectre who was haunting the Ghost Busters. No, not those Ghostbusters; Backus guest-starred on a '70s TV show that predated the beloved '80s comedy by some time.
"The Ghost Busters" ran for one season on CBS in 1975. A goofy live-action kids show, it starred Forrest Tucker and Larry Storch as paranormal detectives Jake Kong and Eddie Spencer. Together with the third member of their team, a gorilla named Tracy (Bob Burns in a gorilla suit), they'd take on missions to put a stop to various hauntings. Over the course of the show's 15-episode run, the trio busted a mummy, the Abominable Snowman, Dr. Frankenstein and his monster, Dracula, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, and all sorts of ghosts, including the spirits of Billy the Kid, the Red Baron, and the crew of the Flying Dutchman. Backus played the ghost of Eric the Red, the show's take on the real-life Viking explorer Erik the Red.
Episode 13 of the show, "The Vikings Have Landed," first aired on November 29, 1975. It saw Backus's Eric and Brunhilda (Lisa Todd) return from the grave so they could reclaim America, having apparently discovered it. Of course, the Ghost Busters ended up doing what they did every episode — they busted 'em.
The Ghost Busters vs. Ghostbusters
Though it only ran for one season and isn't exactly remembered as one of the best TV shows about ghosts, the 1975 "Ghost Busters" series can at least stake a claim for having preceded Ivan Reitman's 1984 movie "Ghostbusters." Lou Scheimer, the founder of Filmation, the studio behind the '70s series, called the later project "ridiculous" in a 2007 interview with The Trades. "That's our show. That's our premise, that's our concept."
The movie started filming before the studio acquired the rights to the title, but "Ghostbusters" co-star and co-writer Dan Aykroyd later said on X that he had "never heard of" the original show, which "didn't have proton packs or Bill Murray." Nevertheless, the studio behind the film, Columbia, paid $500,000 to use the name. Aykroyd added that they "really should have paid Dean Martin, from whom I first heard the term." The comedian used the term "ghostbusters" in the 1953 supernatural comedy "Scared Stiff."
In 1986, Columbia produced an animated spin-off of the hit movie. Filmation, figuring that they still owned the name rights, made their own animated follow-up to the '75 series. This show was called "Ghostbusters," while the movie spin-off titled itself "The Real Ghostbusters." They were on the air at the same time, and it was, frankly, very confusing. Jim Backus did not return to voice a character on the "new" show, even though he was a veteran of the original "Ghost Busters" and had done voice acting before. Backus died in 1989.