A decade after he played Thurston Howell III on the classic '60s sitcom "Gilligan's Island," Jim Backus found himself playing a supernatural spectre who was haunting the Ghost Busters. No, not those Ghostbusters; Backus guest-starred on a '70s TV show that predated the beloved '80s comedy by some time.

"The Ghost Busters" ran for one season on CBS in 1975. A goofy live-action kids show, it starred Forrest Tucker and Larry Storch as paranormal detectives Jake Kong and Eddie Spencer. Together with the third member of their team, a gorilla named Tracy (Bob Burns in a gorilla suit), they'd take on missions to put a stop to various hauntings. Over the course of the show's 15-episode run, the trio busted a mummy, the Abominable Snowman, Dr. Frankenstein and his monster, Dracula, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, and all sorts of ghosts, including the spirits of Billy the Kid, the Red Baron, and the crew of the Flying Dutchman. Backus played the ghost of Eric the Red, the show's take on the real-life Viking explorer Erik the Red.

Episode 13 of the show, "The Vikings Have Landed," first aired on November 29, 1975. It saw Backus's Eric and Brunhilda (Lisa Todd) return from the grave so they could reclaim America, having apparently discovered it. Of course, the Ghost Busters ended up doing what they did every episode — they busted 'em.