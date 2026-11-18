Marshals Star Luke Grimes Admits He Struggled With One Major Change From Yellowstone
Luke Grimes played Kayce Dutton for all five seasons of "Yellowstone," but when it came time for him to take center stage as the protagonist of the spin-off series "Marshals," he struggled with one major aspect of the new show: that he was doing it alone. To Grimes, playing Kayce without Monica, his wife on "Yellowstone" played by Kelsey Asbille, didn't seem right. "The thing I was most worried about doing 'Marshals' was doing it without Kelsey," Grimes told ScreenRant.
Asbille's Monica had been by Kayce's side throughout "Yellowstone," and the flagship series ended with the couple and their son getting ready to start a new life together. Sadly, they didn't get their happily ever after: The series premiere of "Marshals" revealed that Monica died of cancer. In other interviews, Grimes called Asbille one of his best friends, but it wasn't just the lack of his on-set bestie that gave him pause.
"I just couldn't wrap my head around Kayce without Monica," Grimes told ScreenRant. "That was the story. The rest of 'Yellowstone' was about people fighting over land, and I just loved my wife. I had my own thing going on, and so I didn't know what that would even look like." Eventually, Grimes came to appreciate that the tragic loss opened up new storylines (and possibly new loves). For now, Kayce is still wearing his wedding ring; he and showrunner Spencer Hudnut are still trying to figure out when and if Kacey will take it off.
Marshals didn't set out to kill Monica
The writers behind "Marshals" didn't set out with the intention of killing Monica Dutton. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Spencer Hudnut explained that he'd already discussed a few possible ideas for a spinoff with Taylor Sheridan and Paramount before learning that Kelsey Asbille was not going to be able to reprise her role (reportedly because "Marshals" needed to be legally distinct from "Yellowstone" to avoid conflicts over streaming rights).
"It wasn't like Luke [Grimes] and I were sitting there saying, 'We should kill Monica,'" Hudnut explained. "It was more like, 'If she's not available for this, then what's the best way to move on from that character in the least exploitive way?'" The first season of "Marshals" reveals that Monica died of cancer, and Hudnut told TV Insider they were "shining a light on an issue" because reservations have high cancer rates due to toxic dumping.
Regardless of the reasons and regardless of how well the death was handled, it was still a bummer for Grimes to no longer act opposite Asbille on "Marshals," and he reached out to his now former co-star. "I worked up the courage to call. I didn't know how she was going to feel about it. I had to see how she was doing," Grimes recalled to TV Insider. "We had a great conversation. In true Kelsey fashion, she handled it like a pro and totally understood."