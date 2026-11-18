Luke Grimes played Kayce Dutton for all five seasons of "Yellowstone," but when it came time for him to take center stage as the protagonist of the spin-off series "Marshals," he struggled with one major aspect of the new show: that he was doing it alone. To Grimes, playing Kayce without Monica, his wife on "Yellowstone" played by Kelsey Asbille, didn't seem right. "The thing I was most worried about doing 'Marshals' was doing it without Kelsey," Grimes told ScreenRant.

Asbille's Monica had been by Kayce's side throughout "Yellowstone," and the flagship series ended with the couple and their son getting ready to start a new life together. Sadly, they didn't get their happily ever after: The series premiere of "Marshals" revealed that Monica died of cancer. In other interviews, Grimes called Asbille one of his best friends, but it wasn't just the lack of his on-set bestie that gave him pause.

"I just couldn't wrap my head around Kayce without Monica," Grimes told ScreenRant. "That was the story. The rest of 'Yellowstone' was about people fighting over land, and I just loved my wife. I had my own thing going on, and so I didn't know what that would even look like." Eventually, Grimes came to appreciate that the tragic loss opened up new storylines (and possibly new loves). For now, Kayce is still wearing his wedding ring; he and showrunner Spencer Hudnut are still trying to figure out when and if Kacey will take it off.