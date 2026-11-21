After decades on the air, it's no surprise that "Family Guy" has some truly legendary episodes to its name. However, any list of the best "Family Guy" episodes is going to feel a little incomplete, as some episodes simply make a bigger splash than others. It's high time some adventures finally get their due, so let's honor the most underrated "Family Guy" episodes that deserve your attention just as much as "PTV."

When you think of a classic "Family Guy" episode, you probably imagine rapid-fire cutaway gags, non-stop jokes, and an irreverent sense of humor. Some episodes abide by these qualities well; they just fail to make as much of an impression in viewers' minds as others. Other installments try to break away from the typical formula. This doesn't always land, but you have to admire when a show is willing to swing for the fences.

When ranking the most underrated episodes of "Family Guy," we tried to find the best of the best that don't normally crop up on "Best Of" lists. These are the diamonds in the rough that have gone ignored for far too long.