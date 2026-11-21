15 Most Underrated Family Guy Episodes, Ranked
After decades on the air, it's no surprise that "Family Guy" has some truly legendary episodes to its name. However, any list of the best "Family Guy" episodes is going to feel a little incomplete, as some episodes simply make a bigger splash than others. It's high time some adventures finally get their due, so let's honor the most underrated "Family Guy" episodes that deserve your attention just as much as "PTV."
When you think of a classic "Family Guy" episode, you probably imagine rapid-fire cutaway gags, non-stop jokes, and an irreverent sense of humor. Some episodes abide by these qualities well; they just fail to make as much of an impression in viewers' minds as others. Other installments try to break away from the typical formula. This doesn't always land, but you have to admire when a show is willing to swing for the fences.
When ranking the most underrated episodes of "Family Guy," we tried to find the best of the best that don't normally crop up on "Best Of" lists. These are the diamonds in the rough that have gone ignored for far too long.
15. 80's Guy (Season 20, Episode 4)
Over the years, "Family Guy" has referenced and parodied a lot of films and TV shows from the 1980s. As such, it only makes sense for the sitcom to go all in on the decade with Season 20's "80's Guy."
Peter (Seth MacFarlane) becomes obsessed with the '80s, landing himself and Chris (Seth Green) in a lot of trouble. Lois (Alex Borstein) eventually chews him out, which offers some excellent meta commentary on the show as a whole. It's almost as though Lois is being used as a mouthpiece by the writers to say how tired they are of referencing the decade and want to move onto other things.
Meanwhile, there's another plot where Stewie (MacFarlane) and Doug (Chris Parnell) bond over a mutually beneficial expedition to rescue their frisbee from a jungle gym. The two stories work perfectly together: one stuffed to the brim with pop culture references, and the other a more grounded, emotionally driven adventure. They work in tandem to ensure the episode never goes off the rails, and it's a great late-stage outing from "Family Guy."
14. Cutawayland (Season 19, Episode 4)
When you think of "Family Guy" humor, you probably think of cutaway gags right away. "Family Guy" popularized the format by cramming early episodes with a ton of non-sequitur jokes. A character, usually Peter, would compare a situation to something ridiculous, and then we'd jump scenes to see the scenario play out. Some think it's hilarious while others may find it to be a crutch, but no matter what side you land on, you'll probably laugh at "Cutawayland."
This episode sees Peter and Lois get stuck in a reality made up of nothing but cutaway gags, so the two jump from one absurd scenario to the next, like going from John Wayne's funeral to a spin class being led by Swedish legs. "Family Guy" became less reliant on this joke format as time went on, but it's fun to see the show aware of its roots and deconstructing it. Even though the whole thing wound up being an oyster-induced fever dream, it's a wacky adventure that longtime fans can appreciate.
13. Brian's a Bad Father (Season 12, Episode 11)
One problem "Family Guy" can run into is that certain episodes can come across as more mean-spirited than funny. A viewer could say that exact same thing about Season 12's "Brian's a Bad Father," but this episode is worth another look.
In Season 6's "The Former Life of Brian," we discover that Brian (Seth MacFarlane), an 8-year-old dog, has a 13-year-old human son (don't ask). That episode ends with Brian offering to take care of Dylan (Seth Green) and his mother, but he refuses. It's the kind of neat, status quo ending typical of sitcoms, where the audience was expected to just kind of ignore that Brian has a son out there, until he returned for "Brian's a Bad Father." Here, Dylan's on a TV show, and Brian uses him to get a writing job.
The episode really makes Brian out to be a bad guy, but it all comes around in the end when he apologizes and says he actually wants to be there for his son. "Brian's a Bad Father" can only exist because we know Brian doesn't actually want to be in Dylan's life for all these years, so it opts to lean into how self-centered Brian can be. It deserves more credit than it gets for reckoning with a past status quo while also having some good gags about Brian's inability to write something good.
12. Welcome Back, Carter (Season 9, Episode 3)
"Welcome Back, Carter" is one of the most underrated "Family Guy" episodes by sheer virtue of it making great use of Carter Pewterschmidt (Seth MacFarlane), one of the funniest "Family Guy" characters ever. Peter catches Carter cheating on his wife, leading to him blackmail the billionaire until he accidentally lets it slip.
It's a great episode packed to the brim with gags, like Peter getting Carter to come up with a catchphrase for him and helping him navigate the dating scene. It's the best of both worlds for Peter, too, because he can be a bit of a jerk toward Carter but genuinely tries to help him out during the final act.
This episode probably gets lost in the shuffle because Season 9 features more memorable episodes like "And Then There Were Fewer" and "Excellence in Broadcasting." This one's a more straightforward plot, but sometimes, that's all you need out of "Family Guy."
11. Bill & Peter's Bogus Journey (Season 5, Episode 13)
"Bill & Peter's Bogus Journey" may not make the list of the best political TV episodes of all time, but it's a perfectly entertaining outing that deserves more attention. Peter befriends Bill Clinton (Seth MacFarlane), and the two become drinking buddies. However, their friendship gets tested when Lois sleeps with Clinton (with Peter following soon after).
The episode isn't particularly deep when it comes to social satire. It mostly makes fun of Clinton's persona when it comes to liking women a little too much and playing the saxophone. But "Family Guy" cranks it up a notch by putting Clinton into full-blown stoner territory. It's absurd and surprisingly gets a lot of mileage out of making fun of Bill Clinton despite this episode first airing in 2007.
Plus, this episode gave us our first taste of the recurring Conway Twitty gag. Plenty of fans hate those cutaways, but you can't deny just how important they would become.
10. Big Trouble in Little Quahog (Season 17, Episode 4)
By the time "Family Guy" gets to Season 17, Stewie and Brian have already traveled through time and seen the multiverse. But there was still one sci-fi concept they hadn't explored yet: a shrink ray. Fortunately, "Big Trouble in Little Quahog" rectifies that with a great episode that hones in on Brian and Stewie's friendship.
Stewie's upset that Brian makes fun of his height, so he shrinks him. But Stewie also becomes tiny in the process, so the two go on an epic adventure to return to normal size, fighting rats and befriending tardigrades on the way. By Season 17, you'd assume a sitcom has maneuvered through every plot imaginable.
However, "Family Guy" is more adept than most. Thanks to Stewie being a genius, we can still get grandiose adventures like this that don't even have to rely on a bunch of cutaway gags. And to top it all off, there's a great cameo from the late great Patrick Stewart as a tardigrade that's short but hilarious.
9. Roads to Vegas (Season 11, Episode 22)
For many years, the "Road To" episodes of "Family Guy" were highlights. And while plenty of fans look back fondly on "Road to Rhode Island" and "Road to the Multiverse," "Roads to Vegas" deserves more love. Sure, it doesn't have the standard musical number, but it makes up for it with an existentially terrifying sci-fi plot where Stewie and Brian clone themselves, with both pairs winding up in Las Vegas.
One set has bad luck while the other has great luck, but someone dies in each group. The episode ends with one Stewie and one Brian remaining, resetting the status quo, but offering a dark twist where technically a clone survived. "Roads to Vegas" is dark humor done right. So much of the comedy comes from witnessing just how much the two pairs' fortunes differ. The comedic heights may not reach the same levels as "Road to the Multiverse," but this is a "Road To" episode worth revisiting because it's probably the closest "Family Guy" will ever get to having a "Rick and Morty"-style episode.
8. Baby Not on Board (Season 7, Episode 4)
More so than other sitcoms, "Family Guy" is more than happy to forego traditional arcs and morals learned at the end in exchange for utter chaos. That's perhaps best exemplified in "Baby Not on Board," when Stewie accidentally gets left at home while the family takes a road trip, leading to a dual storyline where Stewie pretty much lives out "Home Alone" while the rest of the Griffins contend with one mishap after the next.
This episode embodies pure chaos. After all, Stewie isn't helpless at home. He manages to incapacitate Quagmire (Seth MacFarlane) and Cleveland (Mike Henry), and gets a job at a burger joint. None of it makes sense, and the cherry on top is an elongated sequence where the family sings Bette Midler's "The Rose." "Baby Not on Board" really deserves to remain in conversations concerning the best of classic era "Family Guy" because it represents what the show does best — being funny even if there's no real lesson to learn by the end.
7. The Munchurian Candidate (Season 21, Episode 4)
"The Munchurian Candidate" has maybe the best line reading Alex Borstein has ever given in a "Family Guy" episode. This story gets a little risque, as Lois wants Peter to be a little more ... generous in the bedroom. Peter undergoes hypnosis so that he'll be ... generous whenever "Extra" comes on TV. But when that occurs when Peter's in the vicinity of Lois' mother, something very bad happens.
The absolute guttural scream Lois lets out when she walks in on Peter and her mother is the thing of pure nightmares, and it's incredible. And the whole episode is pretty masterfully crafted, starting with Lois being unsatisfied with her sex life and then having to reckon with what Peter does to her mom (even though he didn't realize what he was doing). It's a raunchy episode with laughs and a deep dramatic core, making it a late-stage "Family Guy" episode worth watching.
6. Dog Bites Bear (Season 16, Episode 11)
Season 8's "Brian & Stewie" is one of the best TV episodes set in a single room. It's a bottle episode honing in on Brian and Stewie's friendship, and if you're looking for something in a similar vein, you need to put "Dog Bites Bear" on your radar.
One night, Brian gets drunk and destroys Stewie's beloved teddy bear, Rupert. The two climb a mountain to spread Rupert's remains while they analyze what they actually mean to one another. It's a surprisingly emotional episode, which is all the more remarkable considering it's the 300th episode of the series. Rather than opting for something of pure spectacle, "Family Guy" brought things down a notch to really dig deep into these characters.
There are still plenty of jokes, like Brian's bizarre eulogy and a B-plot about Peter meeting cereal mascot Boo Berry. It proves that, when the show wants to, it can be both emotional and silly.
5. Love, Blactually (Season 7, Episode 1)
By Season 7, "Family Guy" was a finely tuned machine. There are a ton of great episodes from this era to where it's only natural for some to fall by the wayside, and it seems as though "Love, Blactually" may fall into that category.
It's a solid episode, with Brian wanting to take things slow with a new woman he's dating, Carolyn (Kat Foster). However, she grows tired of him waiting and sleeps with Cleveland instead. This is a true standout Cleveland episode, which is probably aided by the fact that Mike Henry, Cleveland's longtime voice actor, wrote the episode.
It's clear he understands the character's voice so well, giving him plenty of amazing lines like "Close that window, you're letting all the stank out" and the understated "And boom goes the dynamite." There's nothing overly flashy here, but it's just a smartly written episode that gives Cleveland, who's often relegated to the sidelines, plenty of great moments to shine.
4. The Former Life of Brian (Season 6, Episode 11)
While Brian would pick up with Dylan years later, we're first introduced to him in Season 6's "The Former Life of Brian." This episode hits more of a sweet spot for adequately showing Brian's vulnerabilities without making him too much of a jerk. Having a teenage son suddenly thrust upon him is a big deal, and Brian just doesn't know how to handle it. He hasn't quite been flanderized at this point, but he's not some pompous jerk. Brian's actually given a surprising amount of depth. But who cares about depth with "Family Guy?" What about the jokes?
Brian's reunion with Tracy Flannigan (Harvey Fierstein) is a great reversal, and the cutaways are solid. A clip of Dorothy making things awkward at the end of "The Wizard of Oz" by saying she'll miss Scarecrow most of all is a great tangent for any cinephiles who always wondered why she said that. Ultimately, this is an episode that handles the comedic and serious beats equally well.
3. Play It Again, Brian (Season 6, Episode 10)
A lot of the most underrated "Family Guy" episodes seem to be heavily focused on Brian. That makes sense given how he tows the line between being a genuinely funny character but also someone who can rub viewers the wrong way with his pretentiousness. Still, "Play It Again, Brian" shows how well he can work when given an emotional story with plenty of comedic gags.
Brian spends more time with Lois with Peter ignoring her, and while away on a trip, he makes a move on her. It completely upends Brian and Peter's dynamic, with both of them bringing up good points. Peter should pay more attention to Lois, but Brian should also respect that boundary.
All the while, Stewie and Chris (Seth Green) are being babysat by Herbert (Mike Henry). Herbert, as a pedophile, is a tricky character to write for and make funny, but he largely works here, mostly because he's just trying to claim that Nyquil is a beverage during Scattergories.
2. Back to the Woods (Season 6, Episode 9)
Season 4's "Peter's Got Woods" is a classic "Family Guy" episode where Peter befriends James Woods. It doesn't work out, and Woods returns in "Back to the Woods," which deserves just as much attention as its predecessor.
This time, Woods is on the offensive from the start, stealing Peter's identity and assuming his life. It's completely ridiculous, but everyone just goes along with it, forcing Peter out of his home. "Family Guy" has never really dabbled with serialization, but it's nice for longtime fans to get a callback once in a while. This episode reaffirms where Peter and Woods stand, and sets the stage for Woods to pop up periodically later.
And "Back to the Woods" has maybe one of the best "Family Guy" opening scenes ever, where Peter and his friends pretend not to like Barry Manilow, only to freak out at going to one of his concerts. It's so dumb but makes Woods' belated entrance all the more surprising and satisfying.
1. You Can't Handle the Booth! (Season 17, Episode 16)
This might be a controversial pick for the most underrated episode of "Family Guy," seeing as how "You Can't Handle the Booth" is the lowest-rated episode of the series on IMDb. However, that's a baffling ranking when something like "Stewie is Enceinte" exists. And while it may seem like an odd, unfunny episode on first watch, it's a massive creative swing that rewards viewers if you give it a shot.
The gimmick is that the Griffin family is recording DVD commentary for a new episode we haven't seen before. In effect, there are two stories going on. There's the standard episode plot and then the commentary track that devolves into the family arguing once Lois realizes Peter makes more money than her.
On the one hand, it can be hard to keep track of both stories, as there are two plots running concurrently. But that just means there are always some new jokes to discover. And bringing Sarah Paulson to voice herself in the booth is a great escalation. It's fine if this episode doesn't work for everyone, but it's a bold swing and something only "Family Guy" could pull off. It's far preferable to get something like this over a bland plot any sitcom could do.