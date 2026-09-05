Family Guy's 15 Worst Episodes, According To IMDb

For decades, "Family Guy" has remained the most enduring and beloved animated sitcom on Fox ... if you don't count shows with characters named "Bart" or "Homer." The series centers on the misadventures of Peter Griffin, voiced by Seth MacFarlane, and his dysfunctional family in the fictional town of Quahog. Infamous for the cutaway gag, "Family Guy" became a gamechanger in the animated space, earning its spot among "South Park" and "The Simpsons." Despite a three-year cancellation, "Family Guy" and its creative team have been entertaining audiences with well over 450 episodes and nine Primetime Emmy wins, reaching massive highs and extreme lows.

Like the other long-running Fox animated sitcoms, the longevity of "Family Guy" has made the low points more noticeable, and in some cases, egregious. Based on IMDb scores, it seems recent years have included some weaker episodes. As we wait for the "Family Guy" Season 25 premiere, let's look back at the 15 worst episodes of the series, according to IMDb.