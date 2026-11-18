"American Idol" is dimming the lights on one of its time-honored traditions, officially doing away with Hollywood Week for the show's upcoming Season 25, TVLine has learned.

Historically, contestants who received a Golden Ticket during their auditions would then proceed to Hollywood Week, hence the judges telling them, "You're going to Hollywood!" Season 24 relocated Hollywood Week to Nashville, which was apparently the first step in "Idol" getting rid of it entirely.

"Going to America's Vote is what this show is about," showrunner Megan Michaels Wolflick tells Deadline, explaining that "Hollywood was a metaphor. ... The auditions and the live shows are the bread and butter for this show, and the process of a Hollywood Week is really a culling process that we were televising."

This is just part of what Wolflick calls a "major departure" from the show's previous format, promising "major changes coming" to the long-running singing competition show.

So, how will the show work now? Season 25 will consist of just three audition episodes, as opposed to the usual four (or sometimes five). From those auditions, 25 contestants will receive Golden Tickets from the judges, and those contestants will then compete in a two-episode showdown at Disney's Aulani Resort in Hawaii.

But not all is lost for the contestants who don't receive Golden Tickets during their auditions. Three "standout hopefuls" who don't snag a ticket will be presented to fans on social media, and one of them will be voted in to join the other 25 contestants in Hawaii.

That will mark the end of the season's pre-recorded episodes. From that point on, Season 25 will be going live, putting the contestants at the mercy of viewers' votes much earlier in the season than normal.