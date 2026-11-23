It's deceptively easy to distinguish what exactly a villain on "The Sopranos" is. After all, the show's protagonist is a narcissistic mob boss who lies, steals, and murders with little to no meaningful remorse. David Chase did give Tony (James Gandolfini) fair competition in terms of pure evil: an old-school psychopath challenging him for power; a sadistic capo who seemingly existed just to cause torment in other people's lives; even Tony's own twisted mother.

At the same time, some of the "villains" in Tony's life are far more sympathetic than he is. From the boss who challenged New Jersey's obvious dysfunction to the friend he failed to save, there are arcs where it's hard not to root for these characters to pull through. What unites every kind of villain on "The Sopranos" are their satisfying character arcs, rich psychological backgrounds, and indelible impact on the show's biggest events.

"The Sopranos" is a show about a monster, so it's easy to forget how many other monsters David Chase sent after him. Over six seasons, Tony Soprano survived rival bosses, double-crossing soldiers, and reckless upstarts, but the show's most dangerous enemies were rarely the ones with the highest body counts. More often, they were the ones sitting at his dinner table. We've ranked the best villains in the series (not including guest stars) with these qualities in mind. This is your first and only warning for major spoilers for all six seasons of "The Sopranos."