Tensions remain hot between Buck and Eddie in Thursday's fall finale of "9-1-1" (ABC, 8/7c), and their drama is about to spread through the 118 like wildfire.

Their feud is on full display in TVLine's exclusive first look at the show's final episode of 2026, which finds Buck arriving at the fire station, hoping to return to work before the official end of his medical leave.

"Come on, Chim, it's barely broken!" Buck says as he hobbles onto the scene, with Hen reminding him that his leg is broken "in two places." But because he doesn't need to have surgery, Buck says he's free to perform light duty at work.

When Eddie suggests that Buck could be helpful on meal duty, Buck shuts him down immediately. "Don't do that," he tells Eddie. "I don't want you on my side. I don't care how guilty you feel." Eddie responds with a very "Real Housewives" apology: "I don't feel guilty, Buck, but I am sorry that it upset you."

After some awkward glances exchanged between their co-workers, Buck drops the bombshell to fill in the blanks — that Eddie went behind Buck's back and arranged to become Theo's foster dad. The group is stunned, and nearly everyone understands the gravity of the situation... well, everyone except for poor, sweet Ravi, who thinks it's "great news."