9-1-1 Fall Finale Brings More Foster Drama For Buck And Eddie (Exclusive Sneak Peek)
Tensions remain hot between Buck and Eddie in Thursday's fall finale of "9-1-1" (ABC, 8/7c), and their drama is about to spread through the 118 like wildfire.
Their feud is on full display in TVLine's exclusive first look at the show's final episode of 2026, which finds Buck arriving at the fire station, hoping to return to work before the official end of his medical leave.
"Come on, Chim, it's barely broken!" Buck says as he hobbles onto the scene, with Hen reminding him that his leg is broken "in two places." But because he doesn't need to have surgery, Buck says he's free to perform light duty at work.
When Eddie suggests that Buck could be helpful on meal duty, Buck shuts him down immediately. "Don't do that," he tells Eddie. "I don't want you on my side. I don't care how guilty you feel." Eddie responds with a very "Real Housewives" apology: "I don't feel guilty, Buck, but I am sorry that it upset you."
After some awkward glances exchanged between their co-workers, Buck drops the bombshell to fill in the blanks — that Eddie went behind Buck's back and arranged to become Theo's foster dad. The group is stunned, and nearly everyone understands the gravity of the situation... well, everyone except for poor, sweet Ravi, who thinks it's "great news."
Why is Buck on medical leave from the 118?
Once the crowd disperses, Chimney also asks Buck how he's managing his pain, which is a fair concern given Buck's struggle with opioids last season. However, Buck insists that he wasn't prescribed any medication and he isn't taking any.
Chimney appears relieved to hear this, telling Buck, "Why don't you go home and rest up, and we'll see what your doctor says next week at your follow-up. If she clears you for work, I'll reconsider. See you next week, Buckley."
At this point, you may be wondering a few things, including: Wait, when did Buck even injure himself? We first saw him on crutches last week when Buck discovered Theo at Eddie's house, but even then, Buck brushed aside Eddie's concerns about his injury. When Eddie asked what happened to him, Buck said, "It doesn't matter," sweeping the whole topic under the rug.
The truth is, actor Oliver Stark sustained an on-set injury at the beginning of Season 10, and it appears that "9-1-1" has worked that injury into his character's storyline. He reportedly broke his ankle while filming a stunt, which required surgery, hence Buck's crutches.
Hit PLAY on the video above for your exclusive first look at the "9-1-1" fall finale, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Are you invested in Buck and Eddie's latest drama, or does this situation need to resolve itself ASAP?