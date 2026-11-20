9-1-1 Fall Finale Puts Athena's Future In Jeopardy: What Happened To Her? And Who Is That Mystery Man?
If there's one character "9-1-1" loves putting on death's door more than anyone else, it's Detective Athena Grant, so we can't say we're surprised that Angela Bassett's character finds herself at the center of the fall finale's heart-stopping cliffhanger. The circumstance of how Athena ends up there, however, is something we never saw coming.
The show's final episode of 2026 begins with Athena learning that Detective Hooks, the crooked cop who shot her last season, has been shanked to death in the prison yard. This is good news, or at least it would be, except the FBI has reason to believe that Athena was involved, so it's time for Mom to lawyer up.
We, the viewers who know Athena inside and out, have no reason to suspect that she had anything to do with Hooks' murder, but the investigators — including an especially prickly agent played by Breeda Wool — feel otherwise. They seem to think they have a strong case, presenting Athena with a mugshot of an inmate with whom they believe she shares a connection.
To say that Athena has a strange reaction to the photo would be an understatement. She panics, her vision blurs, and she falls to the floor. Her lawyer thinks she's having a heart attack, and the episode ironically ends with him yelling, "Someone call 9-1-1!"
While we can't speak to Athena's condition at the moment, we can confirm the identity of the man in the photograph. According to IMDb, his name is Kent Miller, and he's played by Maurice Johnson, whom daytime viewers may remember as the original Ted Richardson on CBS' "Beyond the Gates." The audience hasn't been introduced to Kent yet, so there's no way of knowing if he actually does know Athena — but we'll get our answer when the show returns on Thursday, January 7 (8/7c).
Buck and Eddie make peace — with one catch
Buck and Eddie are still on the outs this week, following Eddie's decision to foster Theo behind Buck's back, but Eddie isn't backing down. He even stands up to Maddie when she says it feels like he's trying to teach Buck a lesson. Eddie disagrees, explaining that this is the best situation for everyone; Theo can maintain a sense of normalcy, and when Buck is ready to be a parent, Theo can begin to have a relationship with his biological father. Hearing it explained that way, Maddie seems to change her tune.
Meanwhile, Buck attends a narcotics anonymous meeting, where he befriends a fellow attendee named Nadia. And by "befriends," we mean they hop into bed together after a four-hour diner date. Their ill-advised night together then turns into a morning of regrets when Buck is woken up... by her son! It seems Nadia is still trying to piece her life back together, including regaining custody of her little boy, who is brought over by Nadia's mother.
Buck thinks it's a bad idea to pursue anything with Nadia right now, because he's the last person who should be supporting someone who's trying to get her son back. Maddie sits him down, pulling from her own experience with postpartum depression to explain that sometimes people need help in order to become good parents.
Things take a turn, however, when Buck returns to Nadia's house and finds her overdosed on the couch. She's rushed to the hospital, and even though she begs Buck not to tell anyone, he asks the doctor to call Nadia's mother. She's furious with him, and when he explains that sometimes a parent isn't the best thing for their child, she says he doesn't understand the situation because he isn't a parent. (Ouch, lady! Hit him where it hurts, why don't you?)
Buck ultimately visits Eddie with an apology. He knows his recent behavior has been dumb and petty, but he just feels like a failure. Eddie comforts him by saying that half of being a parent is failing, but it's of little use. Even though Buck and Eddie are now in a good place, Buck says he isn't ready to see his son... not yet.
A hit-and-run mystery brings closure for Hen
And then there's the fall finale's twisty, turny C plot. During her time as a nurse, May has grown close to a cancer patient who's about to enter hospice care all alone. As one last favor, she arranges for Hen and Eddie to transport him there safely, unaware of the real journey on which they're about to embark.
During a requested pit-stop on Mulholland Drive, the man tells Hen and Eddie that he hit and killed a little girl on this very street 28 years ago. It's a secret he thought he'd take to his grave, but now that he's actually facing the end, he decides to burden Hen and Eddie with the knowledge. After some investigating, they figure out which little girl he was talking about, paying a surprise visit to her parents' home.
The girl's parents are shocked by this news, but not as shocked as Hen and Eddie when they learn that the girl didn't actually die. She survived the hit and run, and she's now fully grown with a daughter of her own. The whole ordeal brings up the guilt that Hen still feels for her own fatal accident back in Season 3. The girl (now woman) says she forgives the man who hit her, and she believes that Evelyn Fischer would do the same. It's a cathartic moment for Hen, who remains deeply haunted by the incident to this day.
OK, let's talk: Do you think Athena had something to do with Hooks' murder? Why did she collapse on the floor? And is Eddie actually right (albeit a bit shady) about the Theo situation? Grade the fall finale in our poll below, then drop a comment with your full review.