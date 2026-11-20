If there's one character "9-1-1" loves putting on death's door more than anyone else, it's Detective Athena Grant, so we can't say we're surprised that Angela Bassett's character finds herself at the center of the fall finale's heart-stopping cliffhanger. The circumstance of how Athena ends up there, however, is something we never saw coming.

The show's final episode of 2026 begins with Athena learning that Detective Hooks, the crooked cop who shot her last season, has been shanked to death in the prison yard. This is good news, or at least it would be, except the FBI has reason to believe that Athena was involved, so it's time for Mom to lawyer up.

We, the viewers who know Athena inside and out, have no reason to suspect that she had anything to do with Hooks' murder, but the investigators — including an especially prickly agent played by Breeda Wool — feel otherwise. They seem to think they have a strong case, presenting Athena with a mugshot of an inmate with whom they believe she shares a connection.

To say that Athena has a strange reaction to the photo would be an understatement. She panics, her vision blurs, and she falls to the floor. Her lawyer thinks she's having a heart attack, and the episode ironically ends with him yelling, "Someone call 9-1-1!"

While we can't speak to Athena's condition at the moment, we can confirm the identity of the man in the photograph. According to IMDb, his name is Kent Miller, and he's played by Maurice Johnson, whom daytime viewers may remember as the original Ted Richardson on CBS' "Beyond the Gates." The audience hasn't been introduced to Kent yet, so there's no way of knowing if he actually does know Athena — but we'll get our answer when the show returns on Thursday, January 7 (8/7c).