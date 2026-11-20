9-1-1: Nashville Boss Breaks Down Fall Finale's Pharaoh Reveal, Teases 'Escape Room From Hell' In 2027
Pharaoh hatches his darkest plot yet on Thursday's fall finale of "9-1-1: Nashville," which ends with his long-awaited reveal, as well as a dangerous new plot that will leave fans guessing through the new year.
The biblical baddie uses an Egyptian-themed iPad game to kidnap seven children — all older siblings, in accordance with the plagues — and chain them in an empty silo. At least, it starts out empty. Water begins filling the silo, and the more people who tune in to the live stream to watch the chaos unfold, the faster the water pours in. Thus begins a race against time for the police and the 113 to find and rescue the children. They're ultimately successful, but they nearly lose one child to hypothermia in the process.
Rogue discovers another torn Bible page in the empty silo, and a fresh fingerprint leads them to the church from which it was stolen. We also get a sketch of Pharaoh, courtesy of a brave young kidnapping victim whose blindfold slipped off during the ordeal. Now all Rogue has to do is interview everyone who ever attended that church. Easy peasy.
But just when we think this case is finally wrapping up, Don stops to help someone with car trouble on his way to Ryan and Sam's baby shower — and that "someone" turns out to be Pharaoh! We still don't know his name, but he's played by AJ Buckley of "SEAL Team" fame. The next thing Don knows, he's waking up in a room, tied to a chair, seated across from Rogue. The episode ends with a chilling question from Pharaoh: "Who's ready to have some fun?"
Elsewhere in the fall finale, Cammie's new boss is revealed (to the audience) to be a straight-up menace, crank calling her in the middle of the night with a fake report about an intruder in her home. (FYI, if Camryn Manheim's performance reminded you of the 1994 Kathleen Turner movie "Serial Mom," there's a reason. Just keep reading.) Ryan also tells the rest of the 113 about Sam's pregnancy and cancer, asking Don for four weeks off to be by his wife's side.
Below, "9-1-1: Nashville" showrunner Rashad Raisani discusses the reveal of the Pharaoh, including the red herring that had us fooled; what's next for Don and Rogue in 2027; which character will be relocating to Los Angeles for the next big "9-1-1" crossover, and more.
What does Pharaoh have in store for Don and Rogue?
TVLINE | OK, let's talk about this Pharaoh reveal. This is why I'm not a detective — I really thought it was going to be Nick, especially when he said, "What is wrong with society?" That felt like something Pharaoh would say.
RASHAD RAISANI |Well, I would say it's not over yet. We don't know all the facts, but in a good mystery, I feel like you always need a few people that you could say could have done it, and I think Nick has a lot of reasons why he could be somehow connected to this. His wife died suddenly, he has the technical capability, and he matches Rogue's profile of Pharaoh in Episode 2 almost to a T. So there has been some groundwork, and who knows, there still may be some story there.
TVLINE | I thought they might have the wrong guy at first, but once "You Belong To Me" started playing, I knew what was coming. That's a very triggering song for "American Horror Story" viewers. Who chose it?
RAISANI | That was our editor, Maxx Capps, who has an amazing ear for music. The song is performed by Willie Nelson's daughter, and she told us that he actually played the opening guitar riff on the track that you hear.
TVLINE | And of course Don just had to pull over and help the guy.
RAISANI | He has to help people, that's his weakness.
TVLINE | Pharaoh said it's time to have some fun, so what "fun" can we expect in 2027?
RAISANI | Well, he warned them not to interfere with his plans, and they did. He specifically warned Cammie, but all first responders, and Rogue has been the guy leading the charge. So this is where they have to pay the consequences in his mind. He also said he was going to get a first-born, and both of these guys are first-borns, so somebody's going to have to pay the price. He said he wants to see how intelligent Rogue is, so Episode 7 is going to be the ultimate intelligence test. It's going to be an escape room from hell that the two of them are in.
Is Camryn Manheim's Marcia working with Pharaoh?
TVLINE | I'm also obsessed with Camryn Manheim on this show. She's really digging into this character. Just to be clear, she's not working with Pharaoh, is she? She's just a separate monster in Cammie's life?
RASHAD RAISANI | You know, I hesitate to answer it all the way, but I would say that she is diabolical and she'll use whatever stressors she can to make something worse. I'll put it that way.
TVLINE | Her crank call to Cammie reminded me so much of "Serial Mom." Have you seen that movie?
RAISANI | That was literally the inspiration for that. When Ryan Murphy came in to discuss Season 2, he had three big ideas. One was that he wanted to do some kind of mysterious killer. Number two was that he wanted a call center person to torment Cammie and make crank phone calls like in 'Serial Mom.' And the third one was for Don to go on GLP-1s, because that's what's in the culture right now. So those three things became the first ingredients in the soup. So, yes, "Serial Mom" 100%. I remember watching it many years ago, and I revisited it before this season, let me put it that way.
TVLINE | And you're going to peel back the layers as to why she's doing all of this?
RAISANI | Oh yeah, we're just getting started for sure.
Would Ryan seriously consider a switch to law enforcement?
TVLINE | Since the next episode will pick up right where this left off, will Ryan be on leave? How is that working out?
RASHAD RAISANI | Well, his dad is now missing, so he's not going to leave town with that hanging open. He's going to have a part in trying to go find Don. But as soon as the dust settles on this particular moment of the story, he and Sam are going to go to Illinois, which is where they have to go for her surgery. He's going to have to take some time away from the firehouse, and we're going to explore what life looks like as a caretaker — the pitfalls, the beauty, and the dangers and risks of being a caretaker. And maybe caretaking without taking care of yourself, which are some storylines I've always wanted to explore.
TVLINE | Speaking of exploring, it kind of feels like Ryan missed his calling in law enforcement. Might he consider switching sides?
RAISANI | I think so, but I don't know if we'll go all the way. We did it with T.K. [on "9-1-1: Lone Star"] when he switched to being a paramedic, and we flirted with doing it with Eddie on "9-1-1" a few years ago. I think it's definitely a possibility that Ryan will pivot into law enforcement. Part of it is going to depend on how we end our season, plus the fallout of the Pharaoh stuff, and everything with Sam's pregnancy and cancer. Hopefully our show is very young and has some years in front of us so we can let these characters develop and try new things. I'm definitely open to it.
Things are finally looking up for Don and Blythe
TVLINE | Since we need a win here, at least it looks like Don and Blythe are good again.
RASHAD RAISANI | They have definitely come through. It's one of those forgive-not-forget situations where I think she's like, 'Look, you messed up. I'm not going to say you didn't. But I also love you, and you've proven to me that you've changed. You're going to do the work.' And he has done the work, which is part of what the GLP-1s were for; he proved he was willing to humble himself, to do better, and to listen to good advice.
I think we milked the Blythe-Dixie-Don triangle for kind everything it had in Season 1, so I wanted to step out of that in Season 2 while still keeping alive the charge between Blythe and Dixie. Even if Don and Blythe are good, Blythe and Dixie still can't stand each other. One of the fun things about this season is now they're really stuck together because Blythe bought her contract. Now they have to produce music together, and they're going to end up thriving together as a great team who can't stand each other.
9-1-1: Nashville showrunner teases 2027 crossover with 9-1-1
TVLINE | Jennifer Love Hewitt posted a TikTok with Ryan Phillippe a little while ago. Are we getting an 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' reunion in the big 2027 crossover?
RASHAD RAISANI | We are getting an "I Know What You Did Last Summer" reunion, very specifically and very explicitly. The whole scenes ends up being a little bit of a wink to that in a really fun way. And besides that great moment, there is a real pulse-pounding crossover with Ryan Phillippe and our "9-1-1" characters as they have to try and stop something terrible happening that starts in Nashville and ends in Los Angeles.
TVLINE | I do love that Rogue has kids who just happen to live in Los Angeles and Austin. Is he the glue connecting this entire franchise?
RAISANI | Yes, it's very shameless on my part. That was 100% intended to give us a little foothold if we ever need it for these cities, and we will use one of them this season already, coming up soon. So yes, it was not a coincidence that he happens to have kids in the cities where our franchise has had shows. I'm always shamelessly looking to cross pollinate these shows.
OK, let's talk: Did that last-minute twist take you by surprise, or were you hoping the Pharaoh storyline would come to an end this week? And what are your predictions for "9-1-1: Nashville" in 2027, including the two-part crossover with "9-1-1"? Grade the fall finale in our poll below, then drop a comment with your thoughts.