Pharaoh hatches his darkest plot yet on Thursday's fall finale of "9-1-1: Nashville," which ends with his long-awaited reveal, as well as a dangerous new plot that will leave fans guessing through the new year.

The biblical baddie uses an Egyptian-themed iPad game to kidnap seven children — all older siblings, in accordance with the plagues — and chain them in an empty silo. At least, it starts out empty. Water begins filling the silo, and the more people who tune in to the live stream to watch the chaos unfold, the faster the water pours in. Thus begins a race against time for the police and the 113 to find and rescue the children. They're ultimately successful, but they nearly lose one child to hypothermia in the process.

Rogue discovers another torn Bible page in the empty silo, and a fresh fingerprint leads them to the church from which it was stolen. We also get a sketch of Pharaoh, courtesy of a brave young kidnapping victim whose blindfold slipped off during the ordeal. Now all Rogue has to do is interview everyone who ever attended that church. Easy peasy.

But just when we think this case is finally wrapping up, Don stops to help someone with car trouble on his way to Ryan and Sam's baby shower — and that "someone" turns out to be Pharaoh! We still don't know his name, but he's played by AJ Buckley of "SEAL Team" fame. The next thing Don knows, he's waking up in a room, tied to a chair, seated across from Rogue. The episode ends with a chilling question from Pharaoh: "Who's ready to have some fun?"

Elsewhere in the fall finale, Cammie's new boss is revealed (to the audience) to be a straight-up menace, crank calling her in the middle of the night with a fake report about an intruder in her home. (FYI, if Camryn Manheim's performance reminded you of the 1994 Kathleen Turner movie "Serial Mom," there's a reason. Just keep reading.) Ryan also tells the rest of the 113 about Sam's pregnancy and cancer, asking Don for four weeks off to be by his wife's side.

Below, "9-1-1: Nashville" showrunner Rashad Raisani discusses the reveal of the Pharaoh, including the red herring that had us fooled; what's next for Don and Rogue in 2027; which character will be relocating to Los Angeles for the next big "9-1-1" crossover, and more.