Whether an animated series is made for kids or adults, there has to be a great antagonist at the center of all the action. These are the best TV villains in cartoon history who continue to inspire fear and, oftentimes, a lot of laughs.

It's not just action-oriented shows that benefit from having bad guys. Even comedies need some kind of foil for the main character to bounce off of. They can be a boss, business rival, or even an all-powerful cosmic being who has a penchant for rearranging all of the holes on a person's face.

The best villains can prepare children for the evil that inevitably exists in the real world. And they can show adults that the bad guy ruining their day isn't really all that bad in the grand scheme of things. Most TV bad guys are just normal humans, but with animation, a truly great villain can be anything. So, let's rank the best cartoon villains of all time.