15 Best Cartoon Villains In TV History, Ranked
Whether an animated series is made for kids or adults, there has to be a great antagonist at the center of all the action. These are the best TV villains in cartoon history who continue to inspire fear and, oftentimes, a lot of laughs.
It's not just action-oriented shows that benefit from having bad guys. Even comedies need some kind of foil for the main character to bounce off of. They can be a boss, business rival, or even an all-powerful cosmic being who has a penchant for rearranging all of the holes on a person's face.
The best villains can prepare children for the evil that inevitably exists in the real world. And they can show adults that the bad guy ruining their day isn't really all that bad in the grand scheme of things. Most TV bad guys are just normal humans, but with animation, a truly great villain can be anything. So, let's rank the best cartoon villains of all time.
15. Plankton (SpongeBob SquarePants)
Every so often, Plankton (Mr. Lawrence) from "SpongeBob SquarePants" will set his sights on world domination (or at least conquering Bikini Bottom). But for the most part, he's just a little guy trying to get his hands on the Krabby Patty secret formula. As the seasons have gone on, his plans have become way more convoluted, so you never know what kind of Rube Goldberg contraption he'll come up with next.
And even though "SpongeBob SquarePants" has been on the air for decades now, Plankton has remained reliably consistent all that time. While other characters have become flanderized, like Patrick becoming extremely stupid, Plankton is still just an evil microscopic organism who thinks he's smarter than everyone else.
We even get some backstory on Plankton and how he used to be friends with Mr. Krabs (Clancy Brown), but the two had a falling out. This adds an extra layer of depth amid all of the jokes. Plankton adding some much-needed chaos to "SpongeBob SquarePants" undoubtedly helps make the show one of the best Nickelodeon cartoons ever.
14. David Xanatos (Gargoyles)
Cartoon villains tend to have a lot less nuance than live-action ones. They typically fall into the mustache-twirling bad guy trope, but that's where David Xanatos (Jonathan Frakes) from "Gargoyles" changes everything.
He's a billionaire who's actually modeled off of Bruce Wayne. The idea was what if you took this guy who has near-limitless resources and no desire to take over the world. He just wants to achieve his own personal goals, which often run counter to what the gargoyles want to achieve.
As proof that he was one of the best cartoon villains of the '90s, look no further than the fact that a trope has been named after him: the Xanatos Gambit. This is where any conceivable outcome seemingly works in the villain's favor. Even when Xanatos loses, he's never flustered. His Machiavellian machinations ensure that he never truly loses, and "Gargoyles" even gives him a redemption arc where he eventually works alongside the heroes. Xanatos shows kids that villains take many forms.
13. Katz (Courage the Cowardly Dog)
Seeing how "Courage the Cowardly Dog" is one of the best dog shows ever, it only makes sense that his greatest nemesis would be a cat. "Courage" has no shortage of terrifying creatures and abhorrent abominations, from King Ramses (John R. Dilworth) demanding his slab back to Freaky Fred (Paul Schoeffler) being a little too freaky. But there's something to be said about the cold malice behind Katz (Schoeffler).
Katz is one of the few returning villains on "Courage," and one of the most iconic. His design is simple and not scary on the surface. But he always seems engaged in some new business enterprise that's masking terrifying secrets, like feeding hotel guests to spiders.
There's no tragic backstory or reasoning for why Katz does what he does. There's nothing he even really seems to gain out of these exploits. Even King Ramses just wanted his slab back; we don't know anything about Katz other than he seems to enjoy inflicting torture upon others.
12. The Beast (Over the Garden Wall)
"Over the Garden Wall" is a dark fantasy series where two brothers get lost in a strange forest and have to make their way home. Along the way, they encounter a number of strange individuals, and a recurring theme is how sometimes, things aren't always what they appear. Someone who seems like a threat at first may actually be a nice person, and vice versa.
What makes the Beast (Samuel Ramey) the best big bad is how he's the ultimate exemplification of this idea. When we first meet him on Episode 4, he's absolutely terrifying. It almost feels as though he's too scary for a children's cartoon.
But then we get the reveal that the Beast is actually weak. He inspires fear through trickery, but there's nothing he possesses to back up any threats. He gets by on the idea of being scary, which plays into how people will often give up and accept what they think to be true rather than look into a situation further.
11. Shredder (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)
Many villains only get a few episodes of a TV series to make an impression. Shredder from "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," easily the best of the turtles' foes, has entered the public consciousness in a big way to the point where he's been adapted multiple times over. And each version brings something new to the table to adapt Shredder in a cool way for a new generation.
Most "TMNT" fans probably adore the 1987 Shredder, voiced by James Avery. He embodies everything wonderful about Saturday morning cartoons. He's campy and funny, always happy to crack wise with Krang (Pat Fraley) and his underlings.
Future cartoons would make Shredder more menacing. The 2003 and 2012 "TMNT" shows offer higher stakes where Shredder is far more calculating. He's not exactly the kind to joke around in those versions, and the 2012 show, in particular, does a great job of grounding him in genuine human emotion. Plus, this is the version where he becomes Super Shredder and kills Splinter. Shredder can be goofy or terrifying, but he's always entertaining.
10. The Monarch (The Venture Bros.)
For anyone who grew up watching campy villains like Shredder on Saturday mornings, the Monarch on "The Venture Bros." is the perfect way to evolve that type of character. Airing on Adult Swim, "The Venture Bros." is allowed to get more violent and profane than typical kids' fare, but still operates by a lot of the logic you see in '80s cartoons. The Venture family go on adventures and usually have to foil some ridiculous plot from the Monarch (Christopher McCulloch).
He has absurd theming throughout his criminal empire, and he embodies all of the classic villain tropes, from over-the-top monologues to an iconic laugh. And it's all in service of getting rid of his arch-nemesis, Dr. Rusty Venture (James Urbaniak). That hatred is what drives him in all of his endeavors, and as the rest of this world gets explored, we discover it's kind of rare for a villain to hate a hero in that manner.
The Monarch is a pitch-perfect parody of villains of yesteryear. He may be silly, but you never feel as though he's phoning it in when it comes to defeating his enemies.
9. Bill Cipher (Gravity Falls)
At first, "Gravity Falls" feels like it'll just be a series of silly adventures between Dipper (Jason Ritter) and Mabel Pines (Kristen Schaal), as they spend a summer in an odd town. But when you go back and rewatch the series, you realize how everything was slowly building up to Bill Cipher (Alex Hirsch) unleashing total weirdmageddon.
Bill is a chaos demon that can alter reality at will. He can be spotted in the background of various episodes before making his grand appearance, a testament to the phenomenal writing on the series that always has a clear goal in mind.
Bill is strange yet funny. He destabilizes spacetime so that incomprehensible horrors can make their way into Gravity Falls. While this just seems to be weird for the sake of weird, it also ties nicely into Dipper and Mabel's arcs throughout the show. It takes place over one summer vacation. The two kids are getting older, and while we all like to think there's some semblance of logic to the world, sometimes things happen that don't make any sense.
8. The Lich (Adventure Time)
The Lich's (Ron Perlman) reputation precedes him on "Adventure Time." The character is referenced several times before making his first full-fledged appearance on Season 2's "Mortal Folly." "Adventure Time" had introduced various villainous forces up to this point, including the Ice King (Tom Kenny), who wanted to do bad things, but ultimately, he was still a silly kids' show villain.
What makes the Lich so effective is how out of place he feels within the rest of "Adventure Time." He's not seeking wealth or revenge; he wants to bring about the end of all life. He represents the totality of entropy and the idea that someday, everything we know will be gone.
"Adventure Time" is known for its goofy, colorful aesthetic. Finn (Jeremy Shada) goes on adventures and often faces peril, but you know he would get out of any jam. With the Lich, it's genuinely miraculous anytime Finn escapes, creating an almost mythic quality within the show that whenever the two meet each other, it's a true battle between good and evil.
7. Omni-Man from Invincible
There are many formidable Viltrumites presented on "Invincible," and even though Nolan Grayson (J.K. Simmons) would eventually see the error of his ways, he still stands as the most memorable and complicated villain on the Prime Video series. He's one of the best TV villains in the 2020s, animated or not, and it all comes down to how he had us all fooled at first.
The first episode of "Invincible" presents Nolan, aka Omni-Man, as a Superman analog. But that episode ends with Omni-Man killing the Guardians of the Globe, revealing how there's true darkness within him. The rest of the season plays out with many characters unaware of Nolan's true nature, adding extra depth to an otherwise typical superhero story.
Nolan fighting with his son, Mark (Steven Yeun), at the end of Season 1 offers one of the most epic battles put within animation. Omni-Man eventually has a change of heart and has worked to try to undo some of the damage he caused. But the fact that you can still see the ramifications of Nolan's actions is a testament to how purely despicable he is at first.
6. Aku (Samurai Jack)
The best villains often serve as dark mirrors to the protagonists. In the case of "Samurai Jack," Jack (Phil LaMarr) is a stoic, noble warrior. Meanwhile, Aku (Mako) is evil incarnate. There's no backstory or an ounce of goodness within him. In fact, with a devilish personality, he seems to revel in causing misery to others. He simply likes causing pain, and he proves right from the start how formidable he is.
Aku is actually victorious over Jack at first. The first episode sees him transporting Jack into the future, which has turned dystopian with Aku ruling over all. With this in mind, Jack's journey isn't just about beating the bad guy; it's about redeeming himself and his past failures.
"Samurai Jack" initially ends without closure to Jack and Aku's journey, but it was brought back years later to show how Jack had spent a long time despising himself for failing to kill Aku on so many occasions. Aku was able to win for so long, meaning he's not just one of the best cartoon villains ever for being funny yet threatening. He's also effective.
5. Azula (Avatar: The Last Airbender)
The Fire Nation offers many complex and villainous characters on "Avatar: The Last Airbender." Of course, Zuko (Dante Basco) starts bad in his efforts to track down Aang (Zach Tyler Eisen), but he ultimately has a change of heart and has a stellar redemption arc. But when it comes to truly evil adversaries with a lot going on psychologically, Azula (Grey DeLisle) can't be beat.
From the start, Zuko struggles with his personal morality regarding his task of capturing the Avatar. At first, Azula seems much more assured. She's a steady strategist who can back up her threats with true action, like conquering Ba Sing Se with a coup as opposed to a more outward siege. She rules with fear, even telling her friends that she wouldn't be afraid of killing them if they ever crossed her.
She's a brilliant, cold tactician, but over time, it becomes clear how much of that is a front. We learn Azula was taught to be perfect by her father, Ozai (Mark Hamill), or else she wouldn't receive any care and love. It's a true case study of how some monsters are raised instead of born, and maybe there could've been a better path for Azula somewhere had she lived under different circumstances.
4. Skeletor from He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
There's something to be said about how so much of a villain's popularity just comes down to the design. And few can beat the instantly iconic look of Skeletor (Alan Oppenheimer). A floating skull upon a muscular blueish-purple physique would tell you immediately what show you were watching, and Skeletor was everything a kid could want out of a Saturday morning cartoon.
From Skeletor's first appearance on "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe," you know instantly what kind of bad guy you were getting. He refers to Beast Man (John Erwin) as "fur face," and that sarcasm shines through across the series. Skeletor cackles maniacally, but he's a genuine threat to Castle Grayskull. Even though most "He-Man" violence had to occur off-screen, you never felt as though Skeletor was being held back.
And Skeletor has proven incredibly adaptable across the years. Frank Langella imbues him with a Shakespearean essence in 1987's "Masters of the Universe," and Mark Hamill voices a much more malignant Skeletor in "Masters of the Universe: Revelation." He may seem one-note at first, but there's a lot to play with when you just have a talking skull to work with.
3. Mr. Burns from The Simpsons
Mr. Burns (Harry Shearer) may have mellowed out a bit as "The Simpsons" ran long in the tooth, but there's no denying the pure terror Mr. Burns has instilled within the citizens of Springfield. He represents pure corporate malice, willing to put workers' safety at risk all just to save a few cents. He can't even be bothered to learn Homer Simpson's (Dan Castellaneta) name, driving him to the point of madness in the "Who Shot Mr. Burns?" two-parter.
And yet, you can't hate Mr. Burns completely because he's hilarious. Many of his threats utilize turn-of-the-century euphemisms that barely make sense within the context of the 1990s. And evil as he might be, there's a frail individual behind all that wealth.
When Marge (Julie Kavner) paints a portrait of him in the buff in "Brush With Greatness," Miss Hoover (Maggie Roswell) comments, "He's bad, but he'll die. So I like it." From odd sayings to the physical humor of a man being unable to crush a bug, it's no wonder Mr. Burns is one of the best "Simpsons" characters of all time.
2. Megatron from Transformers
Optimus Prime (voiced by the late great Peter Cullen) is one of the greatest leaders and heroes in television history. He proves that strength doesn't always have to be wielded to instill fear, and someone can be just as strong for knowing when to be gentle. It only makes sense for a strong leader to have a main villain who embodies the exact opposite ideals, and that's why Megatron (Frank Welker) is one of the best animated villains ever.
If Optimus Prime represents freedom, then Megatron symbolizes tyranny. He believes the only way to rule over Cybertron is through pure fear. And the thing is, he's actually just as effective of a leader as Optimus. The other Decepticons fear him even though he's more than happy to use them as pawns in his eternal war.
Megatron has always retained a certain theatrical flair without ever veering into silly territory, like Skeletor. He has a singular mission, and no one can stand in his path of achieving it. Together, Optimus Prime and Megatron embody the two types of leaders we can have in the world, and hopefully, people decide to opt for the path of good rather than the alternative.
1. Joker from Batman: The Animated Series
There have been many iterations of the Joker across media, many of them excellent. But none hold a candle to the single best interpretation of the character. This is the version that gets every aspect of what the Joker represents right and remains the gold standard for how to make the perfect cartoon villain to go up against the central hero. Naturally, we're talking about Joker (voiced by Mark Hamill) from "Batman: The Animated Series."
Many versions of the Joker focus on his psychotic nature or his humor. "Batman: The Animated Series" gives him both in equal measure where neither feels left out. This is a Joker who's genuinely funny and can come up with harebrained schemes. But he can also ruin a man's life for the sheer joy of it.
Batman (Kevin Conroy) has the best rogues' gallery in all of comics, and "Batman: The Animated Series" has a ton of great villains. But Joker stands above the rest. Hamill's voice-over performance makes sure every joke lands, but when Joker gets mean, you can feel it. Joker's the perfect counter to Batman here, finding humor in life's chaos. No other villain stands close.