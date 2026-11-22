One of the most deranged, unbound, and envelope-pushing American comedy series of the 2010s, Comedy Central's "Review" was developed by Andy Daly, Jeffrey Blitz, and Charlie Siskel as an adaptation of Australia's "Review with Myles Barlow," and stars Daly as Forrest MacNeil. The host of a fictional documentary series on which he endeavors to engage in miscellaneous viewer-requested activities and then assign each one a rating between one and five stars, Forrest is so single-mindedly committed to his show's ethos that he will try out absurd, dangerous, degrading, and unreasonably taxing experiences so long as someone asks — even to the detriment of his own life.

"Review" is a masterpiece of the kind of absurdist, dark-silly comedy that arguably defined its decade; not for nothing, it's one of the best Comedy Central shows of all time. The series' effervescence in mining its pseudo-reality-TV setup for satirical bite and exploring its own outlandish scenarios to the last consequences is only matched by the relentless hilarity of every single episode — attributable in no small part to the impeccable performance of Daly as the poor fool at the center of the carnival.