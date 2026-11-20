The episode, titled "That's the Job," finds Colter hired to locate the owner of a small South Carolina inn, only for his search to put him at odds with Kelso, "whose reckless methods and questionable morals have put innocent lives at risk," according to the official description.

As the clip reveals, Kelso has been offered a whopping $100,000 to retrieve a man on behalf of a mysterious lawyer... and he doesn't seem particularly concerned about who hired him, or why.

"When it's that much, they don't pay you to ask questions," Kelso reasons.

"That's the difference between you and me," Colter counters. "I like to know what I'm getting into. I take a job, I want to know who hired me, and why."

Kelso's response? "That's real ethical and all, but I live in the real world. A job's a job."

"Tracker" Season 4 kicked off October 4 and set up a potential mystery involving a case Colter couldn't solve. More recently, in the November 15 episode, Reenie's assistant Mel finally met Colter in person and asked for his help filling in the missing pieces of her mother's murder — a storyline showrunner Elwood Reid previously told TVLine he was determined to resolve this season.

New episodes continue through December 6 (get fall finale scoop). Then, following a six-week holiday break, "Tracker" Season 4 will resume on Sunday, January 17. (Click here for CBS' complete 2027 midseason schedule.)

Watch TVLine's exclusive sneak peek from the November 22 episode above, then hit the comments with your thoughts on Josh Holloway's morally flexible rewardist.