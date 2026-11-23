The '80s are typically thought of as a fantastic decade for sci-fi. The original "Star Wars" and "Star Trek" movies were still debuting on the big screen, alongside awesome new properties like "Tron," "The Last Starfighter" and "Enemy Mine." The president of the United States was so fascinated by the possibilities that he imagined an outer space-based missile shield could save the world. And on TV... well, the special effects budgets weren't quite so big, but the high concepts flew fast and furiously.

In considering the best sci-fi TV shows of this decade, we find both genuinely great, thoughtful science fiction and amazingly entertaining cheese. Sometimes, comedy in them is intentional and brilliant; other times, it may be accidental, but at least it's committed. This list does stick to live-action only — animated sci-fi shows in the '80s weren't quite ready for primetime, and we have a whole separate rundown of the 15 best sci-fi cartoons of all time.

From the goofy to the glorious, and the educated to the excessive. here are the best sci-fi shows of the '80s, ranked.