15 Best Sci-Fi Shows Of The '80s, Ranked
The '80s are typically thought of as a fantastic decade for sci-fi. The original "Star Wars" and "Star Trek" movies were still debuting on the big screen, alongside awesome new properties like "Tron," "The Last Starfighter" and "Enemy Mine." The president of the United States was so fascinated by the possibilities that he imagined an outer space-based missile shield could save the world. And on TV... well, the special effects budgets weren't quite so big, but the high concepts flew fast and furiously.
In considering the best sci-fi TV shows of this decade, we find both genuinely great, thoughtful science fiction and amazingly entertaining cheese. Sometimes, comedy in them is intentional and brilliant; other times, it may be accidental, but at least it's committed. This list does stick to live-action only — animated sci-fi shows in the '80s weren't quite ready for primetime, and we have a whole separate rundown of the 15 best sci-fi cartoons of all time.
From the goofy to the glorious, and the educated to the excessive. here are the best sci-fi shows of the '80s, ranked.
15. Small Wonder
If someone impersonated a stereotypical robot voice in the '80s, chances are they were impersonating V.I.C.I., the robot girl at the center of the sitcom "Small Wonder." In the tradition of other magically powered family member sitcoms from "Bewitched" to "My Favorite Martian," "Small Wonder" has its unique character be a kid for once. The premise is that the robot is supposed to help disabled children, so its inventor integrated it with his own family to allow it to learn while masquerading as a new adopted daughter.
Unlike the abrasive A.L.F. in a similar sitcom — which is definitely not on this list — Tiffany Brissette is charming as the robot who wants to learn to be human. Over the course of the show, she even gets a genuine arc, as the onscreen robot character has to adapt to Brissette's actual growth spurts. As with many alien and android characters of the era, it's also now possible to read her character as representing viewers on the spectrum. Brissette would later leave acting to become a nurse.
14. Blue Thunder
Relative to the movie it's loosely based on, "Blue Thunder" could be seen as a travesty. The film, which is still timely, is about how police shouldn't have access to military-grade vehicles. The TV show, on the other hand, is about how awesome things might be if they did. You have super-helicopter Blue Thunder, piloted by Frank Chaney (James Farentino) and Clinton C. Wonderlove (a pre-comedy Dana Carvey) in the sky; and Rolling Thunder, a van with a dune buggy inside, driven by two guys named Bubba and Ski, played by former football stars Bubba Smith and Dick Butkus. "Knight Rider" may have had a similar truck, and "Airwolf" a similar chopper, but "Blue Thunder" had both, plus two football players trying to act and a future comedy icon trying to be serious. It was awesomely entertaining in a very '80s way.
Taking advantage of the fact that the movie's audience was mostly a completely different demographic, "Blue Thunder" looked impressive by repurposing footage. Smith was just about to break big in "Police Academy," and Carvey two years away from "SNL" — wringing banter from their respective straight men on the show, they demonstrated the charisma that would later take them far.
13. The Wizard
British little-person actor David Rappaport gained international fame as Randall, the time-traveling thief in Terry Gilliam's "Time Bandits." He came to U.S. primetime as Simon McKay, the eponymous "Wizard." Paired with former "Fall Guy" sidekick Douglas Barr, he's a weapons scientist turned toymaker, who uses his latest inventions to protect people in need, and fight his radiation-damaged arch-nemesis, Troyan (Roy Dotrice).
"The Wizard" skewed young, playing like a good-guy version of Superman's comic book foe the Toyman. Gadgets like remote-control, exploding toy cars looked like a pretty cool way to bust the bad guys in a pre-drone world, as did his robot dog Aegis.
Rappaport mostly came to fame in comedic guest star roles, and his charisma and stardom shone through every time he got a chance to show it. Only "The Wizard" would cast him as a lead, in a role where he could project empathy as well as the kind of height gags he'd inevitably play into elsewhere.
12. V
"Independence Day" might be the most famous movie to feature huge flying saucers hovering over major world cities, but "V" did it first, as one of five shows that redefined the genre in the '80s. Spanning two miniseries and a weekly show in its original incarnation, it's a sci-fi allegory for fascism and resistance. The alien Visitors appear to come in peace and look like us, but underneath they're frightening reptiles who eat mammals. They offer to share their advance technology, though their secret plan is to enslave and eat humanity, while stealing all Earth's resources.
Unfortunately for them, they messed with the wrong TV cameraman — Mike Donovan, played by Beastmaster Marc Singer, who enlists his mercenary friend Ham Tyler (Michael Ironside). Also switching sides to help the humans is an alien named Willie, played by Robert Englund. What started as serious allegory eventually descended into cheese, but with that cast, both styles worked, and awesome genre character actor careers were launched.
11. Starman
An unlikely sequel series to John Carpenter's uncharacteristically tender interplanetary romance movie, "Starman" the series sees "Airplane!" star Robert Hays as the new face of the alien played by on the big screen by Jeff Bridges. With the son, Scott, whom he created in the film, now high-school age, and former love Jenny missing, the Starman — in a new body — takes Scott on a road trip to find his mother. Government official George Fox (Michael Cavanaugh), still upset about their previous run-in, is hot on the trail. In the tradition of "The Fugitive" and "The Incredible Hulk," Starman and Scott travel to a new town each week, solving somebody's problem with the use of telekinetic space powers. Fox would catch up, and they'd move on.
The Starman was no Hulk in terms of name recognition, but as a pacifist protagonist generally, he exemplifies a refreshingly more cerebral approach to solving problems. It is the government that is violent and threatening — a reversal of the many sci-fi shows that have futuristic technology helping the cops instead.
10. Automan
"Tron" was never a huge hit, even the first time around, but its imagery caught on, with an assist from the popular tie-in arcade game. "Automan," which was a semi-ripoff of the concept, didn't fare much better, lasting a single season. It was fun while it lasted, with an impressive special effect of a hero suit, and Chuck Wagner's deadpan mid-Atlantic accent making a droll contrast with Desi Arnaz Jr.'s nervous energy. Taking advantage of both the public's interest in — and lack of understanding of — computers, "Automan" features a young police officer/computer nerd (Arnaz) who creates a fully computer-generated person with super powers. Walter and the newly dubbed Automan fight crime with supernatural hacking abilities, and a sentient Cursor who can literally draw armored vehicles.
Nowadays, we might wish that AI were as consistently compassionate as Automan, or that the Cybertruck worked half as well as the Autocar. General audiences at the time didn't necessarily realize how actually impossible such things might be. Now that we do, "Automan" feels due for as remake.
9. Voyagers!
Handsome, womanizing time-traveler Phineas Bogg (Jon-Erik Hexum) and his young history nerd companion, Jeffrey Jones (Meeno Peluce), travel to alternate timelines where history is happening a different way, and intervene in order to correct them. Usually, they'll escape a cliffhanger in one scenario, jump into another one and solve that, then come back to the original, for two saves in one episode. As an educational bonus, Peluce in voice-over reminds kids at the end that they could read more about the real version of the events they just saw, because "it's all in books."
"Voyagers!" may have been the closest TV ever got to an American "Doctor Who," with its absent-minded time-traveler and companion formula presented more glamorously, and on a bigger budget; yet still simultaneously entertaining and educating, turning historical learning into a cliffhanger serial. Nowadays, "Voyagers!" is still very much worth watching.
8. The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
First a radio series, then a book, and after that a TV series (with a movie that would come 20-some years later), with changes to the story each time, "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy" put Douglas Adams on the map as a top-tier humorist with its very British sci-fi apocalypse. When Earth gets demolished to facilitate an intergalactic highway, regular guy Arthur Dent (Simon Jones) is whisked off the planet, still in his pajamas, by his secretly alien best friend, Ford Prefect (David Dixon). Along with two headed party bro Zaphod (Mark Wing-Davey) and depressive robot Marvin the Paranoid Android (David Learner), they head into space to learn the true origins of Earth and the answer to the ultimate question of life, the universe, and everything. Turns out, it's 42.
Like so many BBC sci-fi shows, the budget was limited — of Zaphod's two heads, it is always clear which one is real — so the writing, and some interstitial animations, does a lot of heavy lifting. And they do; the satire is strong, and many plot points like the number 42 and the Babel Fish have become references to stand the test of time. Adams himself sadly died young.
7. Knight Rider
"A shadowy flight into the dangerous world of a man who does not exist!" proclaims Richard Basehart's ominous narration, as a jet-black car speeds across the desert at twilight. "Michael Knight: a young loner on a crusade to champion the cause of the innocent, the helpless, the powerless, in a world of criminals who operate above the law!" Then there's that electronic riff, possibly the coolest piece of ominous future-shock theming to kick off any TV show.
Then, you watch the show, and it's David Hasselhoff and his talking car solving crimes. Sure, if you happened to catch the pilot, there's some dark backstory, but if you missed it, it was just the talking car show... and K.I.T.T., as he is named, is awesome. He is bulletproof, capable of almost flying via Turbo Boost, and more empathetic than his macho driver. Hasselhoff is the quintessential '80s hero — slightly wooden, sometimes overdramatic, always handsome and confident. He even got to play his own evil double, advancing the classic trope of a goatee on the bad twin.
Every kid wanted the car. [Almost] every teenage girl wanted Michael Knight.
6. The Greatest American Hero
There was barely such a thing as a superhero genre show before "The Greatest American Hero" came along and spoofed the concept. It was early enough that DC Comics even sued them for having a character in tights and a cape who could fly; courts ultimately ruled that nobody would confuse Superman with Ralph Hinkley (William Katt), a goody-two-shoes hippie teacher who's given a super-suit by aliens. He's endowed with all the powers of a superhero when he puts it on, but loses the instruction manual immediately, and can't control it. To fight crime, he teams with the FBI's Bill Maxwell (Robert Culp), a hawkish gun aficionado who thought he was going to be the guy to get the powers.
Like many a sci-fi show, "The Greatest American Hero" suffers when the network both cut its budget and asked that it be more fantastical and kid-friendly. At its best, though, it rivals the best Marvel stories for depicting heroes as regular guys with problems, and embraces bipartisan solutions every time right-wing Bill and left-wing Ralph manage to work together to get the bad guys. The theme song is a banger, too.
5. The Twilight Zone (1985)
With the 1983 movie, for good and ill, reviving interest in the Twilight Zone brand, CBS went ahead with a reboot of the groundbreaking Rod Serling series from the '50s and '60s. With fewer network restrictions and a show initially intended for the 10 p.m. hour, this iteration gets creepy. In one episode, a high school aptitude test turns out to be the government's way to kill all the smart people while they're young. In another, an indigenous tribe turns out to have been correct about cameras stealing their souls. Creatives including Wes Craven, Harlan Ellison, and George R.R. Martin came up with some of these nightmares; when the show wound up airing at 8 p.m., some audiences were put off by the violent Vietnam PTSD horror story "Nightcrawlers."
Still, the show attracted top-tier actors: veterans like Morgan Freeman and Martin Landau, and promising newcomers like Fred Savage and Frances McDormand. As the network started interfering a bit more, the quality dropped off, but at its best, this reboot created indelible images and ironic punishments on a par with Rod Serling's original writings.
4. The Max Headroom Show
Before computers were remotely capable of it, many '80s viewers genuinely believed that Max Headroom was a computer-generated, AI TV host, complete with glitches and speed-changes. In fact, it was comedian Matt Frewer under thick makeup and high-contrast lights – no computer graphics at all except in his backgrounds.
Headroom was created for U.K. broadcast to be a satirical version of a clueless American TV host in the Ted Baxter mold who thinks he's cool with the kids, while actually having mundane interests like golf. On "The Max Headroom Show," he presents new music videos or interviews guests, while offering odd, non-sequitur commentary between them — a sensibility similar to that of "Space Ghost: Coast to Coast" years later.
"Max Headroom: 20 Minutes into the Future" gives him an origin story in an hour-long TV movie depicting a cyberpunk dystopia where TV commercials make particularly inactive viewers explode. Directed by Rocky Morton and Annabel Jankel, who would later make the delightful weird "Super Mario Bros.," it is a savage bit of corporate and media satire, and reveals that Max is based on a corrupted attempt to digitally clone crusading reporter Edison Carter (also Frewer). U.S. TV remade the pilot and spun it off into a dramatic series, making Max a more conventional fictional character, but the original U.K. series was the groundbreaking one, as a prank, as surreal humor, and an anarchic deconstruction of conventional shows.
3. Quantum Leap
It's best not to think too hard about the science behind the time-traveling adventures of Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula), who goes on a journey of body-swapping throughout the years of his own lifetime, taking over for people who need help. Somehow, when he takes over their body, people in the past see the original body, yet we see Sam, and the person whom he's taken over is switched out into a waiting room somewhere in the future, or something. Very smartly, the original series sticks to Sam's perspective, so all we know about the future is what we see from his friend, Al (Dean Stockwell), via hologram, who uses the databases of his time to try to fill Sam in on where he is and what he needs to do.
Sam usually became people similar to himself, but eventually, he would jump into the bodies of a pregnant woman, a Black man, a disabled man, and numerous skilled professionals whose work he had no idea how to do. It wasn't just a race against time every week, to save his avatar from an imminent crisis as yet unknown. It was also a valuable lesson in empathy... for Sam and the viewer. The reboot got deeper into the mythology, but the show worked best when the weekly stakes were simple.
2. Red Dwarf
Decades before "Star Trek: Lower Decks," "Red Dwarf" wrung comedy from sci-fi by focusing on the working-class folks who do the day-to-day menial work aboard a giant mining spacecraft... and what might happen if an extinction-level event caused all but one of them to die. It's a very British comedy of manners when slovenly Dave Lister (Craig Charles) awakens from suspended animation to find his only companions are his uptight supervisor as preserved by AI hologram, an evolved humanoid cat, and the permanently downbeat ship's computer. (Shortly thereafter, the computer would gender-flip, and the crew would be joined by an overly happy service robot.)
"Red Dwarf" became a cult hit almost immediately, and has hung on in various incarnations and revivals to the present day. As ridiculous as its premise and characters are, the actors imbue them with relatable urges and pathos, driven by a show mythology that pointedly eschews aliens and the usual genre cliches.
1. Star Trek: The Next Generation
There's really no other choice here. "Star Trek: The Next Generation" is easily the most impactful, influential sci-fi series to begin in the '80s, as the recent outpouring of love over the death of Patrick Stewart attests. Gene Roddenberry was in more of a position of power than he had been during the original run of "Star Trek," and the franchise itself was now a major brand thanks to a successful four-movie run. As such, "The Next Generation" was free to be more cerebral, and about ideas and peaceful exploration, rather than the action show NBC executives had once demanded.
It took a while to find the right balance — Roddenberry wanted almost too little conflict — but after his death, the show really cooked. Stewart may have seemed a more serious actor than William Shatner, but like his predecessor, he committed to even the really wacky stuff. Brent Spiner's android Data and Michael Dorn's Klingon Worf almost functioned as double the Spock — both deadpan and non-human, but one more playful and the other regimented. The show lasted seven years, and only ended in order to move the cast into movies instead; for many fans, it is the definitive Star Trek show... or show, period.