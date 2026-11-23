Marshals Revisits Kayce And Monica's Most Tragic Yellowstone Storyline In Season 2
A dangerous mission on Sunday's episode of "Marshals" leads to a walk down memory lane that Kayce would rather avoid altogether.
Season 2, Episode 7 finds Kayce and Belle infiltrating a cult compound, where Kayce's — or should we say Caleb's — cover-up story includes the recent loss of a son. Taken aback by Kayce going off script, Belle asks if there's some truth to his tale, prompting Kayce to recall that he and his late wife Monica lost a baby several years ago.
"Yellowstone" viewers will recall this tragic event from the Paramount Network drama's Season 5 premiere, which aired in 2022, making it almost four years exactly since it occurred. While driving herself to the hospital, a pregnant Monica crashed into a buffalo, an accident that ultimately caused the death of her and Kayce's unborn child.
Their son, named after Kayce's father John Dutton, lived for just one hour. Of course, Kayce has endured quite a bit more loss since then, including the death of Monica; it was revealed in the "Marshals" series premiere that his wife had died from cancer since the events of "Yellowstone."
Based on Kayce's response to Belle, in which he hopes his son "knew only love, not pain," it's clear that this is still eating Kayce up — one of many past traumas he has yet to fully address. Belle puts her offer for equine therapy back on the table, but Kayce tells her, "Healing's not my lane," which is one of the most Dutton coded things we've ever heard.
Elsewhere on Marshals Season 2, Episode 7...
- Proving that no good deed goes unpunished, Kayce and Tate's relationship has only gotten worse since Kayce decided to get revenge on his son's bullies. And before they're even done arguing about that, another fight ensues when Kayce makes Tate stay with Monica's dad while he's away on his mission. "For someone who's a protector, you sure cause a lot of hurt," the moody Dutton says as he stomps into his room. Accurate, but rude.
- Still basking in the glow of their trip to Salt Lake City, Cal and Belle's bubble is quickly popped when they notice their relationship interfering with their work life. Cal initially insists that he isn't letting their affair cloud his judgment, but after things get real during a deadly rescue from the cult, he acknowledges that things are getting complicated.
- Speaking of Cal and Belle, we've noticed that the down-low lovers are starting to get sloppy. More importantly, other people in their lives are starting to notice, like when Belle mentions that Cal is paying for Maddie's classes — and Miles wonders how she already knows that. (Get it together, you two!)
- A lawyer and a federal agent drop by to audition the Marshals as private security for a high-profile trial, and thanks entirely to Miles, they land the gig. And hey, Andrea could be landing more than that after admitting that she wouldn't mind seeing more of AUSA Patrick Burns (played by Marque Richardson). It looks like Kayce's got some competition.
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