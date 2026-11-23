A dangerous mission on Sunday's episode of "Marshals" leads to a walk down memory lane that Kayce would rather avoid altogether.

Season 2, Episode 7 finds Kayce and Belle infiltrating a cult compound, where Kayce's — or should we say Caleb's — cover-up story includes the recent loss of a son. Taken aback by Kayce going off script, Belle asks if there's some truth to his tale, prompting Kayce to recall that he and his late wife Monica lost a baby several years ago.

"Yellowstone" viewers will recall this tragic event from the Paramount Network drama's Season 5 premiere, which aired in 2022, making it almost four years exactly since it occurred. While driving herself to the hospital, a pregnant Monica crashed into a buffalo, an accident that ultimately caused the death of her and Kayce's unborn child.

Their son, named after Kayce's father John Dutton, lived for just one hour. Of course, Kayce has endured quite a bit more loss since then, including the death of Monica; it was revealed in the "Marshals" series premiere that his wife had died from cancer since the events of "Yellowstone."

Based on Kayce's response to Belle, in which he hopes his son "knew only love, not pain," it's clear that this is still eating Kayce up — one of many past traumas he has yet to fully address. Belle puts her offer for equine therapy back on the table, but Kayce tells her, "Healing's not my lane," which is one of the most Dutton coded things we've ever heard.