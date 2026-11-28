5 Best Modern British Action Thrillers You Can Stream Now, Ranked
Some fan-favorite modern action shows, including "Reacher" and "The Night Agent," are American-made series, but make no mistake: you can find plenty of thrilling programs across the pond. The streaming era has made British television more accessible than ever, and the Brits have produced some top-notch action thrillers in recent years.
If you're looking to get your kicks from English folks committing espionage, performing heroic acts, or fighting to the death, you've come to the right place. We've come up with a short and sweet list of the best modern British action thrillers that you can stream right now. These shows include thrilling plots about spies, assassins, political conspiracies, and even historical blood feuds. Once you press play on these series, you won't be able to stop, so clear your schedule for the week and get ready to dive in. We'd love to hear your personal favorites in the comments below.
5. The Day of the Jackal
"The Day of the Jackal" is one of the best shows streaming on Peacock, and if it slipped under your radar back in 2024, now's your chance to catch up. Based on Frederick Forsyth's 1971 novel, the series stars Eddie Redmayne as a fearsome assassin known as the Jackal. Underrated action star Lashana Lynch plays Bianca Pullman, an MI6 agent who becomes obsessed with catching the Jackal. Her dogged pursuit of her target and his crafty evasion create major collateral damage for everyone around them, as they're equally single-minded in achieving their goals.
Indeed, it becomes clear that, in many ways, Pullman is just as ruthless as the Jackal, and the line between hero and villain blurs as the psychological elements of the story come to the fore. "The Day of the Jackal" is gorgeously shot, with breathtaking European backdrops that emphasize the global scale of this operation. Redmayne and Lynch both give brilliant performances that allude to but never quite spell out their characters' conflicting desires. The show's propulsive pace and the tense cat-and-mouse game at its center make for an enthralling watch.
4. The Last Kingdom
A compelling mashup of "Game of Thrones" and "Vikings," the gritty historical series on Netflix, "The Last Kingdom," features thrilling battle sequences alongside rich character development. The show follows Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Alexander Dreymon), a Saxon noble raised by the Danes. Uhtred's fractured identity comes to a head when the Anglo-Saxons and the Vikings go to war, and the young warrior must work out where his allegiances lie.
Uhtred's internal conflict gives the viewer a more intimate perspective on a long-standing historical conflict, resulting in a series that's both epic and character-driven. The sword-fighting and battle sequences are electrifying, and the show's mud-soaked take on this historical period is a sight to behold. With consistently evocative visuals and some great acting from Dreymon and his co-stars, "The Last Kingdom" is gruesome yet told with great emotion. A favorite of "Game of Thrones" writer George R. R. Martin, the show should appeal to fans of historical drama and those hungry for spine-tingling action.
3. Bodyguard
"Bodyguard" only ran for six episodes on Netflix, and it was one perfect season of crime drama. Richard Madden plays David Budd, a police sergeant suffering from PTSD thanks to his time in the military. In the series' tense opener, Budd stops a terrorist attack on a train, leading to a promotion as the close protection officer for Home Secretary Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes), who backed the war in Afghanistan and supports surveillance policies Budd vehemently disagrees with.
Despite Budd's attempt at professionalism, there is palpable tension between the two, and this tension eventually boils over into something that is most definitely not professional. While Montague becomes the target of terrorist attacks, Budd is also faced with public scrutiny due to a deep-seated government conspiracy. "Bodyguard" doesn't waste time telling this propulsive story, and its adrenaline-fueled narrative is buoyed by a fantastic performance from Madden, who embodies the pressure that Budd feels at every turn. The twists will leave you guessing, and you'll be hard-pressed not to continue on to the next episode once you hit play.
2. Black Doves
The first season of "Black Doves" arrived on Netflix in 2024 as a perfect Christmas treat, and Season 2 continues to deliver action and black humor to our hearts' content. As one of the best British spy shows, "Black Doves" stars Keira Knightley as Helen Webb, an undercover operative at a private intelligence agency. Helen is married to the Secretary of Defence (and even has children with him), but the death of her secret lover in Season 1 puts her life in danger. Enter Sam (Ben Whishaw), an assassin and Helen's BFF, who comes out of retirement to help her.
Season 2 continues to spin a web of shady operations and deceit, as Helen's husband rises to the ranks of Prime Minister and Sam is faced with a series of impossible choices. The relationship between Helen and Sam is the heart of the series, and Knightley and Whishaw's chemistry is both hilarious and heartfelt. Sarah Lancashire is wonderfully steely and mysterious as Helen's boss, Reed, and bumbling assassins Williams (Ella Lily Hyland) and Eleanor (Gabrielle Creevy) add some much-needed comic relief. The action sequences are wildly entertaining, and the show's twists and turns are made all the more compelling by the idiosyncratic characters at its center.
1. Slow Horses
The title of the Apple TV series "Slow Horses" suggests that it's not the most fast-paced fare out there, but we promise you, it's uniquely invigorating, and our favorite on this list. Based on the "Slough House" novels by Mick Herron, the show is headed by Gary Oldman, giving a career-best performance as Jackson Lamb, the leader of MI5's Slough House department. The department is home to failed MI5 agents who have nowhere else to go, but, despite their lowly station, this dysfunctional family still manages to get involved in high-stakes espionage.
"Slow Horses" is a character-driven spy show, and these fully realized misfits make the spycraft even more engaging. Lamb is a slovenly misanthrope who cares naught for personal hygiene and frequently passes gas in the office, but he does secretly care about his charges. The rest of the team are dedicated to proving themselves to a country that has tossed them aside, leading to some interesting dynamics. Though not action-packed at every turn, the action set pieces are plenty fun when they do arrive, and each season ups the stakes to a thrilling degree. Popular enough that Apple TV renewed "Slow Horses" for Seasons 9 and 10 before the release of Season 7, these spies are in it for the long haul.