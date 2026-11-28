Some fan-favorite modern action shows, including "Reacher" and "The Night Agent," are American-made series, but make no mistake: you can find plenty of thrilling programs across the pond. The streaming era has made British television more accessible than ever, and the Brits have produced some top-notch action thrillers in recent years.

If you're looking to get your kicks from English folks committing espionage, performing heroic acts, or fighting to the death, you've come to the right place. We've come up with a short and sweet list of the best modern British action thrillers that you can stream right now. These shows include thrilling plots about spies, assassins, political conspiracies, and even historical blood feuds. Once you press play on these series, you won't be able to stop, so clear your schedule for the week and get ready to dive in. We'd love to hear your personal favorites in the comments below.