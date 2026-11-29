More than any other television format, the miniseries comes closest to recreating the cinematic experience on the small screen. Whether adapted from a bestseller or based on real life events, a great miniseries tells a succinct story in a limited number of episodes without dragging things out over multiple seasons. The very best are defined by an elevated level of craft, as top-tier writers, directors, and actors use the format to tell stories that are too sprawling for cinemas.

Here are the 15 best TV miniseries ever made, ranked. In assembling this list, we left off anthology series like "Fargo," "American Horror Story," or "Beef," focusing instead on shows that told self-contained stories within a single season. We also left off titles like "The White Lotus," "Downton Abbey," and "Big Little Lies," each of which started as a miniseries before coming back for a second season (We bent the rules a little bit for some titles, but for good reason). The shows we've selected made a tremendous impact with just a limited number of episodes.