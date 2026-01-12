NCIS Returns Delayed Until March — Find Out Why

Fans of CBS' "NCIS" franchise will have to wait a bit longer for new episodes.

TVLine has confirmed that "NCIS," "NCIS: Origins," and "NCIS: Sydney," originally slated to return on Tuesday, February 24, will now resume their seasons on Tuesday, March 3. (Give Me My Remote was first to report the news.)

The one-week delay is due to the State of the Union, which will air on February 24 at 9 p.m., as President Donald Trump delivers his annual address to Congress.

"NCIS" last aired on December 16. In its fall finale, Jess (Katrina Law) finally received her first assignment for NCIS Elite — and her target was, surprisingly, former team member Ellie Bishop (whose portrayer, Emily Wickersham, exited the series in Season 18 after eight years).

"NCIS: Origins" wrapped its fall run a week earlier, on December 9, delivering a joyful — if perhaps slightly impulsive — wedding between Gibbs (Austin Stowell) and Diane (Kathleen Kenny).

"NCIS: Sydney" was set to air its fall finale on December 16, but the episode was pulled at the last minute following the Bondi Beach shooting on December 14, meaning its most recent new episode instead aired on December 9.

That means fans will go 11 and 12 weeks, respectively, between new episodes of CBS' Tuesday-night procedurals.

For intel on what to expect when all three shows return, check out TVLine's Winter TV Preview. And for a complete list of more than 75 broadcast-network return dates, head here.