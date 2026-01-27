Shrinking Renewed For Season 4 At Apple TV, Ahead Of Season 3 Premiere

Here's some news that might even make Paul crack a smile: "Shrinking" isn't going anywhere.

Apple TV has renewed the Emmy-nominated comedy starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford. The pickup comes just hours ahead of the show's one-hour Season 3 premiere (streaming Wednesday, January 28).

For the uninitiated, "Shrinking" began as the story of a grieving therapist (played by Segel) who breaks the rules and starts telling his clients exactly what he thinks, ignoring his training and ethics. Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, and Ted McGinley also star.

Season 3 guests include series co-creator Brett Goldstein, along with fellow returning players Damon Wayans Jr., Wendie Malick, and Cobie Smulders, as well as new cast additions Michael J. Fox, Jeff Daniels, Candice Bergen, Sherry Cola, and Isabella Gomez.

With Season 2 having tackled the theme of forgiveness, Season 3 will examine what moving on looks like for the gang — including Jimmy, who will be reunited with Sofi (Smulders), the woman who sold him the yellow Mini Cooper he got Alice for her 18th birthday. Meanwhile, Paul grapples with worsening Parkinson's, Brian and Charlie welcome a new baby into their home, and Alice prepares to head off to college.

"Shrinking" is the first of several Bill Lawrence comedies on tap for 2026, alongside ABC's "Scrubs" revival (premiering Wednesday, February 25), HBO's "Rooster" (premiering in March), and the anticipated returns of Apple TV's "Bad Monkey" and "Ted Lasso." (He's also adapting a second Carl Hiaasen novel, "Skinny Dip," for Prime Video.)