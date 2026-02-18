We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Premiering in 2010, the CBS crime drama "Blue Bloods" took on a more family-driven approach to the procedural genre. The show centered on the Reagan family, with one of its longstanding traditions including numerous members' extensive service in various aspects of law enforcement in New York City. The Irish Catholic clan is headed by patriarch Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), a police commissioner with his children having each taken on different roles in the justice system. This premise juxtaposes family drama with crime story stakes, often punctuated by the family reconvening for dinner together every Sunday.

Though the "Blue Bloods" cast fought to keep their show going, it concluded with its 14th season in 2024. Fortunately, there is no shortage of police series that feature a close-knit cast at their core. While often not a full-on family like the Reagans, the characters in these shows have their own surrogate familial bond while upholding the law. Here are the 15 best TV shows like "Blue Bloods" providing a procedural with a more personal approach.